Few cheap Lego bits at MightApe
rb99

#319983 23-Jun-2025 11:08
Still a few left, like the Emirates yacht at $125 and Lunar Rover at $216.




rb99

Dynamic
  #3386368 23-Jun-2025 11:38
Thank you for mentioning this.

 

I have a massive Halloween fan in my life.  They are now getting Lego's The Nightmare Before Christmas set for their birthday.  :)




