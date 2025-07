Steam Summer Sale ends 11/7 NZT - up to 95% off some titles. Just purchased a good selection of older games with some big discounts through Steam.

Battlefront II $50 down to $5

Borderlands 3 $100 down to $5

Guardians of the Galaxy $100 down to $10

Half Life 1 $12.39 down to $2.47

Half Life 2 $14.75 down to $2.95

Battlefield Series - 95% off

Some other bigger titles 50% off. https://store.steampowered.com/sale/special_deals