I'm with NOW in Christchurch and I'm still using my original Spark smart modem 2. This is the one that can work on either fibre or Spark 4G.

My main reason for continuing with the Spark device after switching providers is that I couldn't be bothered switching all my devices over to a new WiFi network (yes lazy I know!). That and also the fact that I have a WiFi6 Spark smart mesh setup throughout the house ans out to the garage.

The Spark modem/mesh works well on the NOW fibre service. I don't have an active 4G connection on the modem, but it is possible to have one (eg Spark's portable wireless plan). This would give me seamless 4G failover in the event the NOW fibre service were to go down for any reason eg an Enable network fault.