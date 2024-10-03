What are people using for routers? Over a week ago I had some issues of constant random disconnects and suspected it was my NetComm NF4V router (which is connected to an 8 port GB switch). By process of elimination, I isolated the devices so it's only just the router and the disconnects still occurred. So right now it's replaced with a backup Huawei (Spark) HG-659b router.
There's plenty on FB Marketplace of used routers. Since I disable the WiFi portion on the router (as I use a WiFi Access Point elsewhere off the LAN), I assume pretty much all the routers nowadays are gigabit speed. The HG-659b, Netcomm NF-18V / MESH etc. are also gigabit speed.
What I do notice is not all routers support the WAN port (from the fiber ONT) or not that easily configurable. There are so many different ISPs with their own routers. I've seen the list that Now has online for 'bring your own router'.
What is the most preferred and reliable? Also I noticed there are routers that are cellular based 4G. These units tend to cost more but if used on as a WAN connected ethernet connection, do they have any advantage to the other 'line connected DSL / Fiber' routers?