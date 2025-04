Wheelbarrow01: I'm with NOW in Christchurch and I'm still using my original Spark smart modem 2. This is the one that can work on either fibre or Spark 4G. My main reason for continuing with the Spark device after switching providers is that I couldn't be bothered switching all my devices over to a new WiFi network (yes lazy I know!). That and also the fact that I have a WiFi6 Spark smart mesh setup throughout the house ans out to the garage. The Spark modem/mesh works well on the NOW fibre service. I don't have an active 4G connection on the modem, but it is possible to have one (eg Spark's portable wireless plan). This would give me seamless 4G failover in the event the NOW fibre service were to go down for any reason eg an Enable network fault.

My aunt is on Spark using their 4G all in one router they supplied I think like 4 years ago. I don't believe it's a gigabit speed device as you really need fibre option broadband. I do recall that these cellular type routers only have like ethernet 1 port on the back to connect to a switch. This differs to the more common DSL/Fibre units that have a 3 or 4 port ethernet for LAN.Since moving over to fiber and on the Enable network, I must say that it's reliability pales in comparison to my previous copper line DSL. In 2010 I went from ADSL to VDSL in 2019 and throughout all those years, we rarely went offline. On average i'm getting like a disconnection once a month where I have to manually power off and reboot the router. Actually this past month it was quite bad where it was daily going off line. But since swapping out from a Netcomm NF4V to a Huawei HG-659b, i've only had to do 1 reboot over the past week. Still overall pales in comparison to the VDSL I had (using the same HG-659b router) in terms of staying connected.I am aware these router devices do wear out, hence my question on which brand and make lasts the longest?