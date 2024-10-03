Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNOWBetter Routers for Fiber Broadband (Enable - Christchurch) ?

SBQ

SBQ

102 posts

Master Geek


#317305 3-Oct-2024 21:58
What are people using for routers? Over a week ago I had some issues of constant random disconnects and suspected it was my NetComm NF4V router (which is connected to an 8 port GB switch). By process of elimination, I isolated the devices so it's only just the router and the disconnects still occurred. So right now it's replaced with a backup Huawei (Spark) HG-659b router. 

There's plenty on FB Marketplace of used routers. Since I disable the WiFi portion on the router (as I use a WiFi Access Point elsewhere off the LAN), I assume pretty much all the routers nowadays are gigabit speed. The HG-659b, Netcomm NF-18V / MESH etc. are also gigabit speed. 

What I do notice is not all routers support the WAN port (from the fiber ONT) or not that easily configurable. There are so many different ISPs with their own routers. I've seen the list that Now has online for 'bring your own router'. 

What is the most preferred and reliable? Also I noticed there are routers that are cellular based 4G. These units tend to cost more but if used on as a WAN connected ethernet connection, do they have any advantage to the other 'line connected DSL / Fiber' routers? 

Wheelbarrow01
1683 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3292666 3-Oct-2024 22:12
I'm with NOW in Christchurch and I'm still using my original Spark smart modem 2. This is the one that can work on either fibre or Spark 4G.

 

My main reason for continuing with the Spark device after switching providers is that I couldn't be bothered switching all my devices over to a new WiFi network (yes lazy I know!). That and also the fact that I have a WiFi6 Spark smart mesh setup throughout the house ans out to the garage.

 

The Spark modem/mesh works well on the NOW fibre service. I don't have an active 4G connection on the modem, but it is possible to have one (eg Spark's portable wireless plan). This would give me seamless 4G failover in the event the NOW fibre service were to go down for any reason eg an Enable network fault.

 
 
 
 

k1w1k1d
1454 posts

Uber Geek


  #3292674 3-Oct-2024 23:26
I have the MyRepublic supplied ASUS RT-AX3000 with a hardwired ASUS RP-AX56 as a mesh system for whole house Wi-Fi coverage. Works well for us.

SBQ

SBQ

102 posts

Master Geek


  #3292963 4-Oct-2024 13:55
My aunt is on Spark using their 4G all in one router they supplied I think like 4 years ago. I don't believe it's a gigabit speed device as you really need fibre option broadband. I do recall that these cellular type routers only have like ethernet 1 port on the back to connect to a switch. This differs to the more common DSL/Fibre units that have a 3 or 4 port ethernet for LAN. 

Since moving over to fiber and on the Enable network, I must say that it's reliability pales in comparison to my previous copper line DSL. In 2010 I went from ADSL to VDSL in 2019 and throughout all those years, we rarely went offline. On average i'm getting like a disconnection once a month where I have to manually power off and reboot the router. Actually this past month it was quite bad where it was daily going off line. But since swapping out from a Netcomm NF4V to a Huawei HG-659b, i've only had to do 1 reboot over the past week. Still overall pales in comparison to the VDSL I had (using the same HG-659b router) in terms of staying connected. 

I am aware these router devices do wear out, hence my question on which brand and make lasts the longest? 



Spyware
3706 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3292969 4-Oct-2024 14:02
I'm on Enable with Spark at home using a Mikrotik and PPPoE connection has been up 106 days. At work with 2Degrees using a Mikrotik the PPPoE connection has been up 110 days. Disconnections from my experience are caused by Enable doing maintenance a few times/year.

 

If you have to reboot a router it belongs in your red bin.




mrgsm021
1444 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3292979 4-Oct-2024 14:24
I use a combination of mikrotik + Asus mesh units on One NZ gigabit fibre, also been rock solid and only time I've had to reboot my mikrotik is to install the latest firmware when they get released.

Spyware
3706 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3293005 4-Oct-2024 15:48
P.S. Work OneNZ connection using another Mikrotik shows no link downs since 6th February.




richms
27848 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3293007 4-Oct-2024 15:57
I dont recall my last outage on my fibre. I think it was when the USB stick in my USG finally died and I had to replace it. Before that was a couple when fibre was new to the area and they monkeyed around when hooking someone elses up.




