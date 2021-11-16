elpenguino

I've been getting back into mountain biking over the last couple of years as my kids are older now (both teenagers) and they're into it.

Rode bikes through the 1970's as a kid, then raced BMX competitively in the 1980's before going to road racing for a while.

Started Mountain Biking in the early 1990's and had a blast in the early days of the sport, but then just stopped riding for a number of years, before getting my first "modern" MTB in the early 2000's.

We have a bit of a problem between us, as we all like to spend money, but just don't have heaps of it, so we tend to collect a lot of older bikes, which we really don't have room for.

The list as it stands:

2004 Wheeler Freeride (me)

2007 Iron Horse Mark III Comp (oldest son's trail bike)

2009 Giant Trance X1 (youngest son's do-all bike)

2011 Giant Trance X2 (me - trail)

2012 Giant Reign SX (oldest son - Enduro)

2012 Nukeproof Scalp (oldest son - DH rig)

2021 Silverback Splash Comp (wife)

GT BMX bike (kids share this at pump tracks etc)

We've just sold off two bikes as well!

We seem to have at least one bike being repaired at any given time and while the kids are careful with their bikes, they are hard riders, so give the bikes a bit of stick.

We got up to Woodhill Forest for the first time in over 3 months (due to lockdown) on Sunday and it was awesome to be back out on the trails. Didn't realise how much it helps my mental health, just to be focused on staying upright and negotiating jumps, bumps and turns.

I have found I am a little less brave when riding these days, as I'm getting older (early 50's) and don't bounce back from injury quite as fast. But my kids continue to encourage me to get stuck in, so I do as much as I can.

I have to say...Mountain Biking can become a money pit if you let it.

Dirty bikes:

After a good (long) wash:

Old man jumping:

Young man jumping:

Youngest man jumping