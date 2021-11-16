Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Geekzone Cycling Thread
elpenguino

#290509 16-Nov-2021 12:02
Hello GZers.

 

Seems we have a few keen on and off road cycling enthusiasts amongst us. Use this thread to shared your rides or your, err, rides.

 

Show us the places you've been and / or the equipment you used to get there.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2813817 16-Nov-2021 12:04
Count me in!




elpenguino

  #2813824 16-Nov-2021 12:13
What's your poison? On or off road? E-powered or old school?




Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2813835 16-Nov-2021 12:46
Enduro (Off road), pasta power. every moment on road feels like it could be my last. On road I use a cheap hard tail with frankenstein components cannibalized from wherever, handlebars sawn to shoulder width for increased chance of survival.




Deamo
  #2813854 16-Nov-2021 13:29
I'm a casual roadie.. this is my 1 year old new toy, which hasn't seen a lot of use lately, will have to change that.

 

2nd pic is the Cannondale that replaced, which took a beating in a crash

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

mudguard
  #2813879 16-Nov-2021 14:00
I'm not sure I should post in this thread. I think I have five or six Specialized Enduros. Might go Stumpjumper Evo next year if the alloy ones arrive!

 

 

 

 

 

And my latest project, finding the period correct fork :(

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

elpenguino

  #2813884 16-Nov-2021 14:14
Whats a casual roadie?
Does that mean you ride one handed with a slouch?

One thing is clear, just looking at your bikes, bikes have gotten way more hi tech in the last wee while. There's still two wheels but everything else is smaller, lighter, streamlined or even electric.

I was amazed when I got an aluminium Avanti about 10 years ago. Compared to the 80s steel bike I'd come from it was fast as lightning. But yeah, it's very basic compared to the carbon, discified weapons I see.




Technofreak
  #2813893 16-Nov-2021 14:30
I've got a Specialized Sirrus hybrid road/trail aluminium frame and a Giant OCR C3 carbon frame road bike.

 

I only use the Giant on the road, the Specialized mainly on the road with a bit of trail riding including the likes of the Otago and Hauraki Rail Trails.

 

I found the Sirrus aluminium frame a hard (vibration wise) ride and on long rides. I used to get burning feet and very numb hands. I used it for long distance road riding on 23 mm tyres before I got the Giant. The carbon frame is much preferable ride from a comfort point of view. 

 

The Specialized is now on 32mm tyres which softens the ride somewhat at the expense of speed/effort on the road. 

 

The Giant is my main ride

 

 




MikeB4
  #2813903 16-Nov-2021 15:03
I have set a target of the new year to be able to get back on my bike. I love cycling but this has been seriously curtailed due to disability. I only ride on trials etc as I cannot ride on the road. My cervical spine (neck) has fused vertebrae so I am unable  o turn to see what is behind so unsafe for me and unfair for other road users. I have a fat tyre E-Bike that has been modified to allow me to use it. 

 

My first goal is to ride to Pencarrow Light and on to the lakes if I can. My desire is to ride trails like Otago, Wairarapa, Hawkes Bay Rail trails and Remutaka incline ride but they be a stretch for me. Compared to what others here will be doing my travels are not much at all. There is a lot of ifs about my goal and it is a huge mountain to climb.

elpenguino

  #2813929 16-Nov-2021 16:09
MikeB4:

 

I have set a target of the new year to be able to get back on my bike. I love cycling but this has been seriously curtailed due to disability. I only ride on trials etc as I cannot ride on the road. My cervical spine (neck) has fused vertebrae so I am unable  o turn to see what is behind so unsafe for me and unfair for other road users. I have a fat tyre E-Bike that has been modified to allow me to use it. 

 

My first goal is to ride to Pencarrow Light and on to the lakes if I can. My desire is to ride trails like Otago, Wairarapa, Hawkes Bay Rail trails and Remutaka incline ride but they be a stretch for me. Compared to what others here will be doing my travels are not much at all. There is a lot of ifs about my goal and it is a huge mountain to climb.

 

 

Pencarrow is very popular on a nice day. I don't want to get sandblasted on a windy day either :-)

 

The last time I went out I was pleased to see something which must be a boon to you, namely, you don't have to lift your bike over the gate anymore. There's now a bike entry/gate.

 

I encourage you to give it a go, even if you can't go as far as you hoped. 

 

Little and often.




Handle9
  #2813969 16-Nov-2021 17:12
elpenguino: Whats a casual roadie?

 

Usually a Steinlager Pure or Peroni but pick your poison.

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2813971 16-Nov-2021 17:26
elpenguino: Whats a casual roadie?

 

this?

 




Handsomedan
  #2814258 17-Nov-2021 09:14
I've been getting back into mountain biking over the last couple of years as my kids are older now (both teenagers) and they're into it. 

 

Rode bikes through the 1970's as a kid, then raced BMX competitively in the 1980's before going to road racing for a while. 

 

Started Mountain Biking in the early 1990's and had a blast in the early days of the sport, but then just stopped riding for a number of years, before getting my first "modern" MTB in the early 2000's. 

 

 

 

We have a bit of a problem between us, as we all like to spend money, but just don't have heaps of it, so we tend to collect a lot of older bikes, which we really don't have room for. 

 

The list as it stands: 

 

  • 2004 Wheeler Freeride (me)
  • 2007 Iron Horse Mark III Comp (oldest son's trail bike)
  • 2009 Giant Trance X1 (youngest son's do-all bike)
  • 2011 Giant Trance X2 (me - trail)
  • 2012 Giant Reign SX (oldest son - Enduro)
  • 2012 Nukeproof Scalp (oldest son - DH rig)
  • 2021 Silverback Splash Comp (wife) 
  • GT BMX bike (kids share this at pump tracks etc)
  • We've just sold off two bikes as well! 

We seem to have at least one bike being repaired at any given time and while the kids are careful with their bikes, they are hard riders, so give the bikes a bit of stick. 

 

We got up to Woodhill Forest for the first time in over 3 months (due to lockdown) on Sunday and it was awesome to be back out on the trails. Didn't realise how much it helps my mental health, just to be focused on staying upright and negotiating jumps, bumps and turns. 

 

 

 

I have found I am a little less brave when riding these days, as I'm getting older (early 50's) and don't bounce back from injury quite as fast. But my kids continue to encourage me to get stuck in, so I do as much as I can. 

 

I have to say...Mountain Biking can become a money pit if you let it. 

 

 

 

Dirty bikes: 

 

 

 

 

After a good (long) wash:

 

 

Old man jumping:

 

 

Young man jumping:

 

 

Youngest man jumping

 




Handsomedan
  #2814302 17-Nov-2021 09:54
Here’s a question:

Where do you ride and why?

Second question:

What’s your preferred type of riding (i.e. casual road riding, trails/bike paths, jump parks, DH bike parks, XC, velodrome etc)?




mudguard
  #2814379 17-Nov-2021 10:45
Handsomedan:

 

Dirty bikes: 

 

 

 

 

Was that after Woodhill on Sunday?? We normally ride out there each weekend, and obviously it was the first weekend through lockdown but we didn't go. As I'd played golf in the rain the day before, and the weather was pants again. And I thought it would be really busy! 

 

Think my pass ran out in August so I guess that was good timing! I think being hard on gear is an age thing. I broke a lot of stuff in my twenties, now it's more wearing things out. 

 

But there has been a bit of annoying flurry of standard changed which has finally settled. My current bike was the last of the 26ers. So I've seen 650B wane, and boost arrive, so I've ordered a new 29, first new bike in a long time. Whether it gets here is another matter. 

engedib
  #2814387 17-Nov-2021 10:59
Handsomedan: Here’s a question:

Where do you ride and why?

Second question:

What’s your preferred type of riding (i.e. casual road riding, trails/bike paths, jump parks, DH bike parks, XC, velodrome etc)?

 

 

 

I'm currently in Europe and really enjoying doing a bit of touring around the country.

 

Usually try to do 100+ kms when have a full day, stopping at a couple of pubs for a beer, trying some nice local food and discovering places during the ride.

 

I have a pretty average trekking bike but comfortable and can do about 20km/h average. Planning to do some longer trips next summer and practicing for the hills when returning back to NZ :)

 

 

 

https://www.strava.com/activities/5050674992

