Dakar rally. Been on red bull tv for years. Now sky has it, they've killed free coverage
#302907 2-Jan-2023 23:28
And because their On demand sucks have to wait for the highlights shows to come on at 5pm.  Instead of watching whenever I want, and or catching up a couple of days at a time.




  #3016324 3-Jan-2023 00:07
Did the same with the UCI world series few years back when there was lots of kiwis. Can expect any time they pay up for the rights. Everyone else gets told to shut it down.

