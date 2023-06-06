Handsomedan:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Football announces its retirement from Zlatan
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/65806224

 

For anyone that doesn't get the reference - Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a former Swedish International who retired from professional this weekend at the age of 41. 

 

 

 

He has an incredible CV and was one of the world's greatest players, but was known to have a grandiose sense of self. 

 

Famous quotes include, "Zlatan doesn't celebrate Christmas. Christmas celebrates Zlatan" etc. 

 

Quite the stellar career and an amazing legacy.

 

To retire at 41, still playing at the very top of the game is really quite extraordinary. 

 

 




Certainly a legend indeed.  I guess there is a kind of a saying that say to be successful, one needs to have a big ego, which is what he is... Or rather, his success led to him to have his big ego...?

 

 

 

In any case I'm sure he will be missed indeed!

 
 
 
 

Image




Ha that is so very typical Zlatan indeed! :P

