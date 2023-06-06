Handsomedan:

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/65806224
For anyone that doesn't get the reference - Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a former Swedish International who retired from professional this weekend at the age of 41.
He has an incredible CV and was one of the world's greatest players, but was known to have a grandiose sense of self.
Famous quotes include, "Zlatan doesn't celebrate Christmas. Christmas celebrates Zlatan" etc.
Quite the stellar career and an amazing legacy.
To retire at 41, still playing at the very top of the game is really quite extraordinary.