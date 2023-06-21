Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sam Harvey backyard ultra craziness
#306023 21-Jun-2023 15:40
I've been following this for the past few days and it's just mind blowing what they have achieved.

 

For those of you who don't know what a backyard ultra is, runners compete in a last person standing competition, running 1 lap of a 6.7km course on the hour every hour. If you can't make the start line for the start of the next lap or complete the lap you are on, you DNF. You won't be surprised to learn the format originated from Lazarus Lake, the creator of the Barkley marathons.

 

Sam (a proud kiwi) has equalled the world record with 101 laps of the course and 677km. Yes, 101 laps = 101 hours with minimal sleep and recovery time between laps. A great assist for the eventual winner Australian Phil Gore who completed 102 laps and is the new record holder. 

 

Gotta give them credit for what is just a crazy crazy achievement. I'm suitably in awe.

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/other-sports/132380091/new-zealand-athlete-sam-harvey-matches-world-record-for-nonstop-running  





  #3093104 21-Jun-2023 16:41
I'm exhausted just reading that.

 
 
 
 

  #3093262 21-Jun-2023 21:37
I went out to Riverhead for a couple of hours back in April when Sam won the event here. Also met Laz which was awesome as I’ve followed the Barkley’s and Bigs backyard for >10yrs.

Amazing to see them go to 101/102 laps. Massive thanks to Adam Keen for keeping us updated via his instagram stories.

