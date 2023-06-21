I've been following this for the past few days and it's just mind blowing what they have achieved.

For those of you who don't know what a backyard ultra is, runners compete in a last person standing competition, running 1 lap of a 6.7km course on the hour every hour. If you can't make the start line for the start of the next lap or complete the lap you are on, you DNF. You won't be surprised to learn the format originated from Lazarus Lake, the creator of the Barkley marathons.

Sam (a proud kiwi) has equalled the world record with 101 laps of the course and 677km. Yes, 101 laps = 101 hours with minimal sleep and recovery time between laps. A great assist for the eventual winner Australian Phil Gore who completed 102 laps and is the new record holder.

Gotta give them credit for what is just a crazy crazy achievement. I'm suitably in awe.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/other-sports/132380091/new-zealand-athlete-sam-harvey-matches-world-record-for-nonstop-running