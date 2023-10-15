

My initial piece of advice is NO $299 WAREHOUSE JOB!



The only thing that bike will be good at is convincing your son that biking is uncomfortable, slow and certainly not enjoyable.



While you can certainly get something decent for a budget up to $700 (eg, I would suggest disc brakes as a no-brainer, and these won’t be standard at the low end), you’ll also get much better VFM going second-hand. Kids can grow out of their bike fairly quickly, and it’s far easier to swap one s/h bike for another when needed.



Edit: This age/stage can be a tricky time to select a suitable bike for a kid, as (you point out) they’re often not far off a small adult; but it can be that the frame shape, reach or similar is just not quite right. What size bike does he have now, and how tall is he? While the frame size guides can be useful to give an indication, there’s nothing like actually trying the bike for size (This applies just as much to adults - I recently bought a ‘M’ e-bike, which theoretically was perfect for me, but had to swap it for a ‘S’ due to spring-based seat post.)