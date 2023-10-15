Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSportsBike for 12 year old
esawers

510 posts

Ultimate Geek


#309394 15-Oct-2023 17:50
Send private message quote this post

I have seen some good recommendations for bikes on here previously, for our older son we bought a Trek Roscoe 7 on sale based on the recommendation here.

Our younger son is almost 12, on the taller side (not far off an Adults Small bike) but isn’t as athletic, and is due for a bike upgrade.

My husband is looking at $299 Warehouse bikes but can anyone recommend a bike on the cheaper side for a preteen who is just getting back into biking. Mostly commuting to school but there will be some trail riding as a family.

Budget $300-700 ideally but open to all suggestions.

Create new topic
jonathan18
6907 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3147762 15-Oct-2023 18:30
Send private message quote this post

My initial piece of advice is NO $299 WAREHOUSE JOB!

The only thing that bike will be good at is convincing your son that biking is uncomfortable, slow and certainly not enjoyable.

While you can certainly get something decent for a budget up to $700 (eg, I would suggest disc brakes as a no-brainer, and these won’t be standard at the low end), you’ll also get much better VFM going second-hand. Kids can grow out of their bike fairly quickly, and it’s far easier to swap one s/h bike for another when needed.

Edit: This age/stage can be a tricky time to select a suitable bike for a kid, as (you point out) they’re often not far off a small adult; but it can be that the frame shape, reach or similar is just not quite right. What size bike does he have now, and how tall is he? While the frame size guides can be useful to give an indication, there’s nothing like actually trying the bike for size (This applies just as much to adults - I recently bought a ‘M’ e-bike, which theoretically was perfect for me, but had to swap it for a ‘S’ due to spring-based seat post.)

 
 
 
 

Learn cloud, mobile, security, data and web technologies with Pluralsight (affiliate link).
Batman
Mad Scientist
28965 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3147766 15-Oct-2023 18:36
Send private message quote this post

get an adult small bike from torpedo7 or evolution cycles or similar

esawers

510 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3147771 15-Oct-2023 19:03
Send private message quote this post

jonathan18: My initial piece of advice is NO $299 WAREHOUSE JOB!

The only thing that bike will be good at is convincing your son that biking is uncomfortable, slow and certainly not enjoyable.

While you can certainly get something decent for a budget up to $700 (eg, I would suggest disc brakes as a no-brainer, and these won’t be standard at the low end), you’ll also get much better VFM going second-hand. Kids can grow out of their bike fairly quickly, and it’s far easier to swap one s/h bike for another when needed.

Edit: This age/stage can be a tricky time to select a suitable bike for a kid, as (you point out) they’re often not far off a small adult; but it can be that the frame shape, reach or similar is just not quite right. What size bike does he have now, and how tall is he? While the frame size guides can be useful to give an indication, there’s nothing like actually trying the bike for size (This applies just as much to adults - I recently bought a ‘M’ e-bike, which theoretically was perfect for me, but had to swap it for a ‘S’ due to spring-based seat post.)


He has a Scott Scale 24” JR at the moment, and its on the too small side. He’s 155cm
Happy to get him a Small adults with the seat right down but as you say he needs to try them out.



jonathan18
6907 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3147773 15-Oct-2023 19:18
Send private message quote this post

If you’d prefer new, have a look at your local bike retailers’ clearance options as that can be a good way to find something decent at an ok price. A quick search turned up this Kona (well-regarded brand) which specifically mentions it’s got a shorter reach (only size left is S): https://www.evocycles.co.nz/Product/99539/kona-splice

 

(That’s more a city bike that can go on bike paths than mountain bike trails, but there’ll be similar options if you want something more rugged.)

Stu1
1285 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3147828 15-Oct-2023 19:56
Send private message quote this post

This is really good just got small for 12 year old who is 160cm 

 

 

 

https://www.evocycles.co.nz/Product/500839/giant-talon-4-mtb-metal

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 