I have seen some good recommendations for bikes on here previously, for our older son we bought a Trek Roscoe 7 on sale based on the recommendation here.
Our younger son is almost 12, on the taller side (not far off an Adults Small bike) but isn’t as athletic, and is due for a bike upgrade.
My husband is looking at $299 Warehouse bikes but can anyone recommend a bike on the cheaper side for a preteen who is just getting back into biking. Mostly commuting to school but there will be some trail riding as a family.
Budget $300-700 ideally but open to all suggestions.