C'mon Jaxson, when you firing up the 2024 thread?

Being reported this morning that Guenther Steiner has been given the elbow by Haas as TP. Can't say that I'm surprised, perhaps only that he lasted this long. He's certainly been one of the more colourful characters in the Paddock, as highlighted by Drive To Survive.

Although DTS has given him an enhanced profile, not sure it's done him any favours career-wise. Hard to gauge his true skill-set, though he's had quite a few years with Haas so Gene must have seen something in him that he liked. End of the day the results were poor last season, so probably time for a change.

Will be interesting to see how the new guy gets on.