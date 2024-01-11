Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Jaxson

7696 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#311386 11-Jan-2024 09:30
Send private message quote this post

New Year, New Season.

Jaxson

7696 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3180378 11-Jan-2024 09:38
Send private message quote this post

thermonuclear:

 

C'mon Jaxson, when you firing up the 2024 thread?

 

 

 

Being reported this morning that Guenther Steiner has been given the elbow by Haas as TP.  Can't say that I'm surprised, perhaps only that he lasted this long.  He's certainly been one of the more colourful characters in the Paddock, as highlighted by Drive To Survive.

 

Although DTS has given him an enhanced profile, not sure it's done him any favours career-wise.  Hard to gauge his true skill-set, though he's had quite a few years with Haas so Gene must have seen something in him that he liked.  End of the day the results were poor last season, so probably time for a change.

 

Will be interesting to see how the new guy gets on.

 



 

hASS started with a bang with some innovative initiatives around sourcing components cheaply etc. similar vibe to the pink Mercedes etc

Let's be honest though, they're not to top tier team and they spend most of their time scavenging for sponsorship funding.

They ruined Mick Schumacher and really their claim to fame is Netflix and being the team that burning man crawled out of.

Changing TPs isn't going to change much, now they'll get less screen time than ever with Guenther gone.

 
 
 
 

langi27
613 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3180537 11-Jan-2024 12:47
Send private message quote this post

How are others going to watch F1 this year?

 

Last year i got the F1TV PRO subscription for $80 (it was a pre-season special they ran for couple weeks before the first race), worked out at $3.33 per race weekend. Even at the regular price of $100 that's $4.16 per race weekend. Still pretty good value considering a Skysports subscriptions runs into $45 per month.

 

I enjoyed the F1TV Pro app, coverage and quality of the feed. Watched some of the F2 and F3 races, as well as some pre/post race shows. You also get the Skysports audio if you want it and the driver view live video was pretty cool especally when Lawson was tip toing around Zandvoort in the wet for the first time. The only downside was you don't get any of the Skysports video feed. Not the end of the world but Bundles track walk pre-race is interesting as well as some of the pit side video they shoot. 

Jaxson

7696 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3180546 11-Jan-2024 13:13
Send private message quote this post

I’ll probably do that too. I left it to long last year and it had timed out back to the normal price.

Sing out when it comes on sale again.



Jvipers2
62 posts

Master Geek


  #3180598 11-Jan-2024 14:48
Send private message quote this post

https://www.formula1.com/en-nz/subscribe-to-f1-tv?from=us&to=nz

$99.99 per year now. I hope the Skysports audio option is retained. Their own commentary isn't as informative and unnatural.

Jaxson

7696 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3180614 11-Jan-2024 15:29
Send private message quote this post

Jvipers2: https://www.formula1.com/en-nz/subscribe-to-f1-tv?from=us&to=nz

$99.99 per year now. I hope the Skysports audio option is retained. Their own commentary isn't as informative and unnatural.

 

 

 

Yep waiting for the sale price to be offered again.

For those who purchased this on sale, is it limited to first time customers or anything like that, or can you renew again at a lower price each year?

snj

snj
35 posts

Geek


  #3180629 11-Jan-2024 16:08
Send private message quote this post

Jaxson:

 

Jvipers2: https://www.formula1.com/en-nz/subscribe-to-f1-tv?from=us&to=nz

$99.99 per year now. I hope the Skysports audio option is retained. Their own commentary isn't as informative and unnatural.

 

 

 

Yep waiting for the sale price to be offered again.

For those who purchased this on sale, is it limited to first time customers or anything like that, or can you renew again at a lower price each year?

 

 

From what I've read, it's new users only but you can obviously get around that with a different email address.

 

However, may not be a good idea waiting, the F1TV Reddit has a few examples where the prices are going up on the 15th. Not sure if NZ will be affected, but decided to lock in now to be safe.

Jaxson

7696 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3180636 11-Jan-2024 16:26
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the heads up.

Does this have an app and does it support chromecasting to a tv etc?



mudguard
1745 posts

Uber Geek


  #3180646 11-Jan-2024 16:46
Send private message quote this post

Jaxson: Thanks for the heads up.

Does this have an app and does it support chromecasting to a tv etc?

 

 

 

Yes to both. I have the app installed on the Chromecast as well. I rarely use the phone app, I think it was one of those things were you had to sign up via app. I watch it on my laptop when I'm away with work. 

snj

snj
35 posts

Geek


  #3180658 11-Jan-2024 17:13
Send private message quote this post

I found the F1TV Google TV app to be far more reliable on my Chromecast HD than I ever did with Chromecasting. That said, only typically watch a couple of races on the TV, normally I end up using Multiviewer on my PC because Live Timing and driver cameras/etc, that and not wanting to keep others awake at 2am.

Brumfondl
1174 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3180717 11-Jan-2024 20:57
Send private message quote this post

Putting together everything I have seen on Youtube today, it would appear the Steiner's contract was up and Gene Haas decided he did not want to renew it, and also did not want to pour any more money into the team. The new boss has a mandate to improve the team using the resources they currently have, which is not what Guenther was wanting to do.

 

 

 

As for how I will watch, I also grabbed the $80 deal last year for F!TV Pro and will likely let that roll over this year for $100 or whatever the full price is. I like being able to watch everything when I decide and actually prefer the commentary to the Sky Sports F1 team.





thermonuclear
194 posts

Master Geek


  #3180729 11-Jan-2024 21:26
Send private message quote this post

Jaxson: Thanks for the heads up.

Does this have an app and does it support chromecasting to a tv etc?

 

Thanks Jaxson. 👍

 

I was too slow on the cheap price last year also and ended up paying $100 for F1TV before the first race weekend.  From memory, the 20% off offer comes up in the week prior to pre-season testing, and withdrawn prior to that first day at Barcelona.

 

I've got the app installed on my Nvidia Shield, works flawlessly on that for me.

snj

snj
35 posts

Geek


  #3180737 11-Jan-2024 22:44
Send private message quote this post

Brumfondl:

 

Putting together everything I have seen on Youtube today, it would appear the Steiner's contract was up and Gene Haas decided he did not want to renew it, and also did not want to pour any more money into the team. The new boss has a mandate to improve the team using the resources they currently have, which is not what Guenther was wanting to do.

 

 

The latter I'm a bit confused by. From https://www.formula1.com/en/latest/article.exclusive-gene-haas-guenther-steiner-departure-f1-team-future.3pt87IVfCzoOgJLV19Atf4.html (It's login required I think, F1TV login works or a free account IIRC), Gene says that they were within 10m of budget cap the last few years which I think is a lot closer than some pundits suspected. Gene himself seems to admit that they're not spending that wisely and seems to point to outsourcing what they can... but he seems to want to keep outsourcing and buying Ferrari/Dallara parts, despite his implications that it's not cost-effective... that's a major HUH? in my books.

 

Personally I wonder if a part of it is Guenther becoming completely risk-adverse though. He constantly reinforced a 'no more rookies' stance, mainly after Mick & Nikita, and going for two experienced drivers. Most teams are siding with experienced + rookie/recent rookie combo, which to me makes more sense, and even Ayao Komatsu seemed to be singing Ollie Bearman's praises after the mandatory FP1 sessions (Guenther seemed quiet). So to be honest, I wouldn't be shocked if Silly Season 2024 we see a change there, going for experience + rookie for 2025 onwards (maybe Bearman (after hopefully an excellent 2nd F2 season), maybe someone else).

Jaxson

7696 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3180750 12-Jan-2024 07:23
Send private message quote this post

I feel hASS gives rookies a chance but they’re a pretty dysfunctional team that’s barely afloat financially now. That’s not a supportive nurturing environment and the Mick story for example was painful to watch and damaged his chances and reputation moving forward.

Create new topic





