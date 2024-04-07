I am watching the Sunday (yeah, the one they want to replace with a reality series or some American sitcom) item on rugby brain injuries. To be fair, I have no interest whatsoever in or any real understanding of contact sports.

Even so, I have to wonder what happens if a small country that is only really good at one thing discovers that the one thing they are good at is hugely damaging to the people who participate in it. Are we about to experience a collective identity crisis? Can rugby be made safe and still be rugby? Will the players be made to wear helmets like cyclists and American football players? What is next?