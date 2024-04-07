Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSportsWhat next for rugby?
Rikkitic

Awrrr
17741 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#312334 7-Apr-2024 20:08
Send private message quote this post

I am watching the Sunday (yeah, the one they want to replace with a reality series or some American sitcom) item on rugby brain injuries. To be fair, I have no interest whatsoever in or any real understanding of contact sports.

 

Even so, I have to wonder what happens if a small country that is only really good at one thing discovers that the one thing they are good at is hugely damaging to the people who participate in it. Are we about to experience a collective identity crisis? Can rugby be made safe and still be rugby? Will the players be made to wear helmets like cyclists and American football players? What is next?

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Create new topic
networkn
Networkn
30803 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3215371 7-Apr-2024 22:13
Send private message quote this post

Only good at one thing? We punch well above our weight in many many sports. 

 

Big changes are already happening to try and make Rugby safer, they have tested no more jumping to avoid mid air collisions, and tackle height restrictions are already well underway. 

 

Boxing, or in fact any form of fighting would need to be gone, well before Rugby. 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
Wombat1
468 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3215383 7-Apr-2024 23:03
Send private message quote this post

Nothing wrong with Rugby the way it is apart from maybe too much interference rather than too little. 

 

Whats next for Rugby? The next Rugby world cup, hopefully another win. 

mudguard
1803 posts

Uber Geek


  #3215392 8-Apr-2024 05:21
Send private message quote this post

I don't really think it's such a big part of the national psyche anymore.
As far as I can young player numbers are dropping. But it was never a sport you played for a long long time anyway.
There are more choices for kids now, not just cricket, rugby, soccer or netball.

When I was at high school in the nineties, we had twenty cricket teams.
I believe it's half that now with the same roll.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

One New Zealand Extends 3G Switch-off Date
Posted 11-Apr-2024 08:56

Amazon Echo Hub Review
Posted 10-Apr-2024 18:57

Epson Launches New Versatile A4 Desktop Scanners
Posted 10-Apr-2024 15:31

Motorola Mobility Launches New Android Phones in New Zealand
Posted 10-Apr-2024 14:59

Logitech G Unveils the PRO X 60 Gaming Keyboard
Posted 9-Apr-2024 19:01

Logitech Unveils Signature Slim Keyboard and Combo
Posted 9-Apr-2024 13:33

ExpressVPN Launches Aircove Go Portable Router With Built-in VPN
Posted 26-Mar-2024 21:25

Shure MoveMic Review
Posted 25-Mar-2024 12:47

reMarkable 2 Launches at JB Hi-Fi New Zealand
Posted 20-Mar-2024 08:36

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Posted 19-Mar-2024 11:37

Google Nest Wifi Pro Review
Posted 16-Mar-2024 11:28

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:41

Cricut EasyPress Mini Zen Blue launches at Spotlight New Zealand
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:32

Logitech Introduces MX Brio Webcam
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:24

HP Unveils Broadest Consumer Portfolio of AI-Enhanced Laptops
Posted 3-Mar-2024 18:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 