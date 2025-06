Done this many times coaching kids football.

The lack of cooking facilities is really going to limit your options are you sure you can't change that ?

The rest depends on how serious you are. Is it a serious competition or are you coming away for a bit of fun ? Is it physical or laid back ?

If it's serious and it's a physical activity I'd suggest the following:

Breakfast. Stay away from cereal and milk for breakfast. They are full of sugar and have zero protein to help recovery or carbs for fuel. You really want to be eating oats, bananas, apples, pears, maybe something like maple syrup to drizzle on. Put fuel in the body right at the start. Smoothies are good for that and you can spoon in protein powder and frozen fruit. Boiled eggs are easy and can be eaten during the day if not eaten at breakfast.

Food for during the day really depends on timings between the exercise. You really just want to be topping up the breakfast. Breads will sit heavy in stomachs but one or two rolls through the day with ham and coleslaw from P&S are a good cheap option if you have time between activities. Bananas are easy, dried fruit and nuts in small quantities are great. Muesli bars again are full of sugar.

For flavour peanut butter can be added to all sorts of things and oranges are invaluable.

Stick to water, Powerade, Gatorade, any "sports" drink really is just sugar and unnecessary. I would look at something with electrolytes and salts at the end of the day though if it's high intensity.

Evening meals should be protein, protein, protein. Roast chicken is easy accessible but will likely have sat in the supermarket all day. Can you get a portable BBQ to cook a few steaks ? Meat leftovers are great for the rolls the next day too. Stay away from the takeaways and buffet bars, they are generally all fat.

Costs are hard. To be honest I never costed the food on a trip as the fuel to perform was the most important part for me. You're already going away with a bunch of teenagers to a sports event which will be a decent expense. I've seen far too many parents saving money on the things their kids need whilst they are out drinking all night.