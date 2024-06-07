USA just beat Pakistan in super over.
Looks like most of the USA team are probably Pakistani or Indian?
Don't forget the legend that is Cory Anderson, now playing for the USA!
That was a fantastic end to a match.
If that had been played in Pakistan, I don't think either team would've made it out alive!
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
Wow, what an embarrassing loss by NZ against Afghanistan. Afghanistan were brilliant against a massively unprepared NZ.
“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996
ABYSMAL!
Dropped catches, missed runout, etc, etc. Just not up to the standard required.
Congratulations to Afghanistan for an all-round good performance. A well-deserved victory.
India vs Pakistan was another classic nailbiter.
I think there might be some lynchings when the Pakistan team get home.
Pretty sure that's their tournament done.
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...