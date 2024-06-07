Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSportsT20 world Cup
k1w1k1d

1485 posts

Uber Geek


#315009 7-Jun-2024 07:53
USA just beat Pakistan in super over.

 

Looks like most of the USA team are probably Pakistani or Indian?

maoriboy
997 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3245558 7-Jun-2024 09:07
Don't forget the legend that is Cory Anderson, now playing for the USA!





 
 
 
 

Handsomedan
7213 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3245559 7-Jun-2024 09:13
That was a fantastic end to a match. 

 

If that had been played in Pakistan, I don't think either team would've made it out alive! 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Dingbatt
6741 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3246195 8-Jun-2024 14:47
Wow, what an embarrassing loss by NZ against Afghanistan. Afghanistan were brilliant against a massively unprepared NZ.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996



k1w1k1d

1485 posts

Uber Geek


  #3246280 8-Jun-2024 19:15
ABYSMAL!

 

Dropped catches, missed runout, etc, etc. Just not up to the standard required.

 

Congratulations to Afghanistan for an all-round good performance. A well-deserved victory.  

Handsomedan
7213 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3247037 10-Jun-2024 17:14
India vs Pakistan was another classic nailbiter. 

 

I think there might be some lynchings when the Pakistan team get home. 
Pretty sure that's their tournament done. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

