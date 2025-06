Handsomedan: For me, it's a hard call as I'd love to say that England are favourites, but we all know they're not.

England are big favourites if you look across the English media. Of course, some of them didn't specify whether that was favourites to win the tournament or favourites to fail spectacularly as they normally do! Didn't seem like they had inspiring results in the warmup friendlies.

Football isn't my forte besides a casual interest in the fortunes of Arsenal and now Wrexham. France sounds like a pretty solid bet to make the final, if not win it. I'd think Germany could also be a pretty good shout on home turf once they get to the business end. So many very good football teams in Europe, it could go anywhere if a team gets a roll-on.

Hope that was vague enough for you. :)