#315361 7-Jul-2024 19:36
Hey folks

Anyone had any experience with the Hurricanes platinum lounge which is a benefit for hurricanes platinum season ticket holders?

They don't have much information on any web site.. does it have a balcony? Outside seating? Bar and food? Good place to take rugby mad kids?

I have asked the season pass team but no response as of yet.

Keen to know from any here who have experienced the lounge. Keen to get the family that next experience up watching the Hurricanes games (in poor weather especially), and I can't afford the Sky Stadium Membership at $2.2k per annum per person!!



https://www.hurricanes.co.nz/membership/packages



https://www.skystadium.co.nz/membership


  #3257175 7-Jul-2024 19:51
This should give you a good idea (google is your friend)

 

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCttZkmRz8k

 
 
 
 

  #3257182 7-Jul-2024 20:14
Mate I must be losing my mind in my old age. I googled for ages and nothing came up!

Thanks heaps

