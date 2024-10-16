Hey everyone,

With NZ football on the rise, I wanted to start a discussion about the future of the sport in our country. Wellington Phoenix has had some promising moments in the A-League (and hopefully Auckland FC), and our national team has shown potential as well. What do you think is needed for NZ football to take the next big step?

Are there any young talents that you think could become future stars?

What’s your take on the development pathways in NZ football compared to Australia or other nations?

How do you feel about the overall support and coverage of the sport here? What could be improved?

I'd love to hear everyone's thoughts, and if you're keen to dive deeper into these kinds of discussions, we've recently launched a Discord server dedicated to all things NZ football. It's a growing community where fans can discuss matches, players, and more.

Looking forward to hearing your opinions!