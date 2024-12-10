Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
dafman

#318053 10-Dec-2024 19:56
I’m looking at options for watching the upcoming World Darts Championship over Dec, Jan.

 

Last year I subscribed to PDC and watched via website (iPad to TV), but there was no on-demand options, so I had to time around the live matches.

 

So this year I am looking at Sky Sport Now as an alternative, but I know nothing about it.

 

So I have one question - if I buy a one month pass to Sky Sport Now - will I be able to watch the darts on demand after the matches have been played, or, like PDC, am I locked into live only?

OldGeek
  #3318965 10-Dec-2024 21:24
You can watch for sure within 6 hours of a live broadcast ending (IIRC).  To do this, in the app select the TV guide, go backwards to the channel it was broadcast live on, and start watching.  Otherwise, it may be available as a replay,  or it may be replayed as a scheduled program on any Sky Sport channel.




dafman

  #3318971 10-Dec-2024 21:30
Thanks!

 

 

