I’m looking at options for watching the upcoming World Darts Championship over Dec, Jan.

Last year I subscribed to PDC and watched via website (iPad to TV), but there was no on-demand options, so I had to time around the live matches.

So this year I am looking at Sky Sport Now as an alternative, but I know nothing about it.

So I have one question - if I buy a one month pass to Sky Sport Now - will I be able to watch the darts on demand after the matches have been played, or, like PDC, am I locked into live only?