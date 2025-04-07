Can someone explain to me what the purpose is of those odd looking constructions on top of speedway cars? Is it a kind of spoiler? It looks pretty unaerodynamic to me but I assume it has a purpose.
Its a form of Aero. Speedway cars spend 98% of the race sliding sideways. Its helps to keep them upright.
Thanks. Still looks weird to me.
