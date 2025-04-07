Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSportsWhy do speedway cars wear those weird hats?
Rikkitic

Awrrr
18502 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#319259 7-Apr-2025 08:42
Can someone explain to me what the purpose is of those odd looking constructions on top of speedway cars? Is it a kind of spoiler? It looks pretty unaerodynamic to me but I assume it has a purpose. 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Senecio
2643 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3361506 7-Apr-2025 08:59
Its a form of Aero. Speedway cars spend 98% of the race sliding sideways. Its helps to keep them upright.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Rikkitic

Awrrr
18502 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3361604 7-Apr-2025 11:43
Thanks. Still looks weird to me.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Handsomedan
7100 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3361607 7-Apr-2025 11:47
Speedway cars are some of the weirdest looking vehicles around...

The F1 cars of speedway' set to make dust fly in Canberra for the first time | Riotact

 

Speedway New Zealand - CHAMPIONSHIPS

 

Speedway's final roar for season - NZ Herald




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...



Rikkitic

Awrrr
18502 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3361612 7-Apr-2025 12:01
They must have real problems when the wind blows!

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

