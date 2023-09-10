Sharesies
Forums
›
Travel (planes, train, cruise)
›
Traveling to AU for 2 weeks - mobile data options
BryanG
41
posts
Geek
#
306982
10-Sep-2023 10:37
Hi, traveling to Brisbane / GC next month. What do recommend in terms of a data SIM? With Skinny in NZ...
Linux
10017
posts
Uber Geek
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber
#3125569
10-Sep-2023 10:48
Simple get a local sim this topic thrashed to death on gz
