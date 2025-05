As others have mentioned, Simcorner has been my go to recommendation, have had a few friends visit Europe the past year and they've used this eSIM for $81 NZD - https://nz.simcorner.com/products/esim-europe-sim-30gb

It does give you a French phone number, but comes with Unlimited EU calling / SMS.

Alternatively you can just buy a similar eSIM directly from Orange itself with slightly higher data cap for $90NZD - https://travel.orange.com/en/buy-a-sim/offers/europe

In terms of local eSIM, believe the only company that offer it is Germany is Telekom/T-Mobile but their plans are pretty poor data wise,