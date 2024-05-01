Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)What to do in Dunedin
nztim

3689 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

#312618 1-May-2024 21:19
Send private message

I am heading to a conference in Dunedin but have a bit of downtime, it is one city I have never been to in all my years on this earth. 

 

Anyone have any recomendations?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
lxsw20
3507 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3225267 1-May-2024 22:15
Send private message

This thread just came up on the Dunedin reddit with some good ideas - https://www.reddit.com/r/dunedin/comments/1cgnk0t/must_dos_in_dunedin/

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
timmmay
20412 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3225698 2-May-2024 20:51
Send private message

Drink heavily.

 

Otago museum is good, especially for the young. See the castle, but it's mostly a trip for the elderly and maybe the young. Walk around the octogen, doesn't take long. 

johno1234
2662 posts

Uber Geek


  #3225704 2-May-2024 21:05
Send private message

Walk down the dunes to Sandfly Bay and check out the sea lions

The sports museum at the train station

Look at the scarfie flats in Castle St

If the timing fits catch a rugby game at Forsyth Barr stadium



johno1234
2662 posts

Uber Geek


  #3225705 2-May-2024 21:06
Send private message

Penguin and albatross tours

k1w1k1d
1470 posts

Uber Geek


  #3225711 2-May-2024 21:48
Send private message

Railway station

 

Chinese Garden.

 

Butterfly house at museum.

 

Rob Roys if you like ice cream

 

 

outdoorsnz
667 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3225812 3-May-2024 10:19
Send private message

Ross creek reservoir / woodhaugh gardens and also dunedin botanic gardens are well worth a walk as handy enough from the CBD.

 

Of course, the best beach near Dunedin would have to be Waikouaiti if you have a car. Not biased at all on that ;-)

Handsomedan
7148 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3225818 3-May-2024 10:37
Send private message

nztim:

 

I am heading to a conference in Dunedin but have a bit of downtime, it is one city I have never been to in all my years on this earth. 

 

Anyone have any recomendations?

 

 

Leave as soon as you can

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...



nzkc
1550 posts

Uber Geek


  #3225920 3-May-2024 11:13
Send private message

Handsomedan:

 

nztim:

 

Anyone have any recomendations?

 

 

Leave as soon as you can

 



Oh come on... at least justify that pointless comment!

I get down to Dunedin for work from time to time and its a great little city. I don't have any specific suggestions actually been a while since I was last there. There are some good restaurants and bars. These do get "lively" with students later at night which may/may not be someones thing.

kiwi_64
255 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3225928 3-May-2024 11:22
Send private message

Hard to reply without knowing your interests but it is definitely worth a visit.

Apart from the suggestions above,
- Tunnel beach is worth a visit
- orokanui nature reserve (if you have transport)
- Emersons brewery

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8722 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3225949 3-May-2024 11:46
Send private message

We are planning a trip to the SI for later in the year and I was wondering about Dunedin, having never been there. I'm genuinely surprised at how little there appears to be to do there.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

MikeAqua
7768 posts

Uber Geek


  #3226050 3-May-2024 13:15
Send private message

A drive around the South Side of the peninsula is well worth it.  The Albatross colony and disappearing gun are cool on the right day (sorry about your wallet though).  Portobello Bar and Bistro was nice a couple of years ago.  Allan's beach is worth a stop and walk.  On the North side, the drive from Port Chalmers up and over to Purakaunui Inlet can be nice.  There is a nice Lagoon walk by Waititi If you want to go further afield, the Catlins Coast is really beautiful.

 

The walk to the organ pipes or up to the top of flagstaff hill offer great views.

 

The main museum used to be very good for natural history in the 1990s.  I believe it has a butterfly house now.  The settlers museum is interesting too.

 

A walk around campus, especially some of the old buildings is worthwhile.

 

For indoors fun Dunedin has some decent pubs (although a wretched Vice Chancellor got a few of the greats shut down).  

 

Khymer Satay does fabulous satay, or chicken rice if that's your thing.




Mike

lxsw20
3507 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3226122 3-May-2024 15:51
Send private message

eracode:

 

We are planning a trip to the SI for later in the year and I was wondering about Dunedin, having never been there. I'm genuinely surprised at how little there appears to be to do there.

 

 

 

 

Where do you get that idea from? It's hard to give ideas if you don't know what people are into. Plenty of cruise ships keep coming here over the summer, so there must be something to keep the punters busy. 

KrazyKid
1238 posts

Uber Geek


  #3226128 3-May-2024 16:10
Send private message

Dunedin has some glow worms which are a short walk and 5 min drive from town.

 

If the weather is nice hire a bike an ride out to Port Chambers for a coffee - Careys Bay Hotel nearby is nice to. You can even book a ferry and ride back to the other side if the harbor.
(Cycle way all the way both sides).

 

Tunnel Beach is worth a look.

Go see the Pyramids on the Pensula.
Hoopers inlet probably has sea lions still - free walk on the beach (drive to get to)

NetGen Boardgame group meets Wednesday nights (Google and contact Mark and you can probably even arrange a lift to & from)

Balwin street (steepest it the world)

wellygary
8189 posts

Uber Geek


  #3226131 3-May-2024 16:24
Send private message

There's the Albatross Centre,  but again you need transport 

Handsomedan
7148 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3226134 3-May-2024 16:28
Send private message

nzkc:

 

Oh come on... at least justify that pointless comment!

 

My parents have lived there for a number of years (in fact I am heading there next week). They moved there from Central Otago, where it's far nicer, but there's no real infrastucture for the elderly (i.e. hospitals and clinics that cater to the elderly). 

 

I find Dunedin small, colloquial, cold, windy, depressing and uninteresting. I have been for personal visits and have also been there for work purposes a few times, but can categorically state that I have not been there as a student. I would imagine anyone that's been there as a student and has fond memories of that time would view the city differently. 

 

I did enjoy a visit to the Cadbury Factory (now gone) and the Speights Factory Tour, the albatross colony is worth a look and the train station has some nice architecture. I found Larnach Castle very underwhelming and overpriced. 

 

Visits to the beaches leave me cold (literally and figuratively, as the water is too cold to swim in) and scenically speaking, the beaches are no better than those I can see every day here in Auckland or in Northland and Coromandel/Bay of Plenty, where the climate is better. 

 

I'd give Dunners a 3/10 based on my multiple visits at every time of year (all 4 seasons). 
I probably only dislike Invercargill more, as a NZ destination. 

 

 

 

Is that more roundly justified? 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41

Arlo Unveils All-New PoE Adapter With Enhanced Connectivity
Posted 8-May-2025 13:36

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright