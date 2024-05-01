A drive around the South Side of the peninsula is well worth it. The Albatross colony and disappearing gun are cool on the right day (sorry about your wallet though). Portobello Bar and Bistro was nice a couple of years ago. Allan's beach is worth a stop and walk. On the North side, the drive from Port Chalmers up and over to Purakaunui Inlet can be nice. There is a nice Lagoon walk by Waititi If you want to go further afield, the Catlins Coast is really beautiful.

The walk to the organ pipes or up to the top of flagstaff hill offer great views.

The main museum used to be very good for natural history in the 1990s. I believe it has a butterfly house now. The settlers museum is interesting too.

A walk around campus, especially some of the old buildings is worthwhile.

For indoors fun Dunedin has some decent pubs (although a wretched Vice Chancellor got a few of the greats shut down).

Khymer Satay does fabulous satay, or chicken rice if that's your thing.