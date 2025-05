vexxxboy: Behodar: Same here, never been asked for ID on a domestic flight. When you think about it, why should you be? You don't need one on a bus or train, so why should you need one on a plane? he has been reading articles like this and getting quite worried https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/air-nz-travellers-to-require-photo-id/EYUXTLESOALVWPXQN6MBG5Z73I/

When is that article from? It mentions Qantas, they don't fly domestically within NZ any more, I suspect it is quite an old article. There was a while in the mid 2000s when you did need to show ID at check-in with both Air NZ and Qantas. But I've travelled quite a lot domestically recently and have never seen anyone having their ID checked. But having said that, there was a recent-ish news article where someone got kicked off a flight for trying to travel using a booking for someone of the opposite gender. So technically they could do it, but in practice as long as you look like the age and gender of the passenger then it would be extremely unlikely for them to check.