Hi - when booking AIAL parking, you need to tap with the same credit card to exit the barrier as the one you used when booking. I don't normally carry a physical card and use ApplePay linked to a Visa and Wise cards. The parking system specifically says not to use your phone/ApplePay/Google Pay.

I am curious - does the above imply that ApplePay on Paywave (after selecting my Kiwibank Visa) presents a different credit card number to my physical card?

It would be useful if I could use my phone for this. I'd really like to get rid of the physical card altogether.