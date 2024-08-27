Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
johno1234

2712 posts

Uber Geek


#315877 27-Aug-2024 10:14
Hi - when booking AIAL parking, you need to tap with the same credit card to exit the barrier as the one you used when booking. I don't normally carry a physical card and use ApplePay linked to a Visa and Wise cards. The parking system specifically says not to use your phone/ApplePay/Google Pay. 

 

I am curious - does the above imply that ApplePay on Paywave (after selecting my Kiwibank Visa) presents a different credit card number to my physical card?

 

It would be useful if I could use my phone for this. I'd really like to get rid of the physical card altogether.

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2
trig42
5798 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3275703 27-Aug-2024 10:18
Which park are you using?

 

 

 

The new Park and Ride (south) use Number Plate Recognition now. I wonder if they're going to transition all their parks to that (so much easier - when booking, enter your plate number then you only need to pull up to the barriers and they open on both entry and exit).

 

The others, yeah, I think the Virtual card may present a different number (I guess a security thing to stop your card number being 'grabbed' by someone with a reader and physical access to your phone?)

 
 
 
 

johno1234

2712 posts

Uber Geek


  #3275704 27-Aug-2024 10:22
trig42:

 

Which park are you using?

 

 

 

The new Park and Ride (south) use Number Plate Recognition now. I wonder if they're going to transition all their parks to that (so much easier - when booking, enter your plate number then you only need to pull up to the barriers and they open on both entry and exit).

 

The others, yeah, I think the Virtual card may present a different number (I guess a security thing to stop your card number being 'grabbed' by someone with a reader and physical access to your phone?)

 

 

This is the on-airport parking from Auckland International Airport Ltd... Any of them other than valet parking require a card tap to get in/out.

 

 

scuwp
3875 posts

Uber Geek


  #3275706 27-Aug-2024 10:27
Suggest giving them a ring.  Have found then quite helpful in the past.   I have always just used the physical card because I carry it and that's what they say you must do.  I agree that NPR would be a far better system, but prefer to park at the terminal rather than wait for a shuttle to one of the off-site parking places.   




Lazy is such an ugly word, I prefer to call it selective participation



caffynz
257 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3275707 27-Aug-2024 10:30
johno1234:

 

Hi - when booking AIAL parking, you need to tap with the same credit card to exit the barrier as the one you used when booking. 

 

 

You don't have to use the same credit card that you paid with - there's a question if it's the same card to enter/exit; if not, you pop in the details of the card you would instead use. I've done this before. Doesn't help in your situation given you want to get rid of the physical card, but thought useful to clarify for anyone else reading this.

caffynz
257 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3275708 27-Aug-2024 10:34
scuwp:

 

Suggest giving them a ring.  Have found then quite helpful in the past.  

 

 

Definitely helpful people - once I parked my car at the airport, and left keys in a locker, for my friends arriving into Auckland to collect and borrow my car for the weekend while I was away.

 

Prior to this, I called the parking team and asked how would it work given my friends didn't have my credit card to exit the park - they said just to press the button for assistance, and they spoke over that and my friends gave the reference number or something, and were let out of the park. 

 

Wonder if they (the parking team) are open to you doing that every time you enter/exit? Anyway, definitely give them a call and see what they say.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8741 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3275709 27-Aug-2024 10:42
I know this isn’t the OP’s situation but FWIW: A couple of times we have had the situation where I wanted to book (and enter) with one card - and exit with a different card. (We were leaving our car which would be picked up by someone else, who would be paying).

 

I called and asked them about this and they said no problem, just get the exiting person to go to the staffed booth and pay there using the second card. The only gotcha is that the booth is not staffed at all times.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

trig42
5798 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3275710 27-Aug-2024 10:44
johno1234:

 

trig42:

 

Which park are you using?

 

 

 

The new Park and Ride (south) use Number Plate Recognition now. I wonder if they're going to transition all their parks to that (so much easier - when booking, enter your plate number then you only need to pull up to the barriers and they open on both entry and exit).

 

The others, yeah, I think the Virtual card may present a different number (I guess a security thing to stop your card number being 'grabbed' by someone with a reader and physical access to your phone?)

 

 

This is the on-airport parking from Auckland International Airport Ltd... Any of them other than valet parking require a card tap to get in/out.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yep - The Park and Ride (South) is AIAL as well - just brand new. Wondering if they're planning on changing the rest of their on-airport parking to NPR as well as they aren't using the Credit Card entry system at the new park. More and more people will be eschewing physical credit cards as time goes on.



Senecio
2686 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3275712 27-Aug-2024 10:50
johno1234:

 

I am curious - does the above imply that ApplePay on Paywave (after selecting my Kiwibank Visa) presents a different credit card number to my physical card?

 

 

To answer this question specifically. Yes, that is one of the security benefits of Apple Pay. Your actual card number is not stored on the device (nor on Apple servers) and therefore it is never shared with merchants. When you register for Apple Pay your card issuer will generate a unique device ID and every transaction you make will have a unique number. The obvious downside of course is that you can't use Apple Pay how you want to access the parking lot.

jamesrt
1596 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3275717 27-Aug-2024 11:27
Senecio:

 

johno1234:

 

I am curious - does the above imply that ApplePay on Paywave (after selecting my Kiwibank Visa) presents a different credit card number to my physical card?

 

 

To answer this question specifically. Yes, that is one of the security benefits of Apple Pay. Your actual card number is not stored on the device (nor on Apple servers) and therefore it is never shared with merchants. When you register for Apple Pay your card issuer will generate a unique device ID and every transaction you make will have a unique number. The obvious downside of course is that you can't use Apple Pay how you want to access the parking lot.

 

 

Not just Apple Pay - Google Pay does the same thing; I've got a couple of different bank's PayWave Credit Cards loaded into Google Pay on my phone - the phone specifically states it's using virtual card # that are different to the physical card numbers "for security".

 

 

Oblivian
7281 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3275725 27-Aug-2024 12:24
This becomes important in Australia.

They use card reversal for refunds over cash. So you need the same virtual. And retailers are often not clued up with how to extract or match the last digits of the card number on the receipt to verify it so may try and refuse to process it

(Struck it twice)

Likewise in qld it does a charge hold when you use it on public transport and refunds the difference or full charge at the 2nd tap of it. So mixing and matching ends in full price default payment.

So good advice for everyone to learn how to reveal the digital number:)

Handsomedan
7183 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3275731 27-Aug-2024 12:48
Yeah - I have done a bit of work with these guys in the past and can confirm what's already been said - Apple Pay/Google Pay produce a "virtual card" via a tokenised system, so the actual card details are never revealed. 

 

The system at AIAL currently requires the same card so that they can reconcile the payment against the booking. 

 

The team there are incredibly helpful and will assist you if you have queries, but it's certainly easier all around if you sinmply use the same physical card as the booking was made with. 

 

Eventually NPR wil supplant all of this, but it's probably a while away yet. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

KiwiSurfer
1398 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3275736 27-Aug-2024 13:11
johno1234:

 

This is the on-airport parking from Auckland International Airport Ltd... Any of them other than valet parking require a card tap to get in/out.

 

 

Maybe my memory is playing with me, but I am sure the short term parking (shown as 'D' on this map) I use when picking up people at the International Terminal uses number plate recognition now. Last time I went I had to go to the pay booth and enter my car plate in order to pay and drove out without tapping a card.

 

I just checked their website now, and their FAQ advises both D and E are now NPR and that does match my recent recollection.

 

Seems a bit of a step backward as previously I could glide in and out using just my physical card, but my last visit there was a queue for the pay booths (like the good old days). Thank to Apple Pay I guess? Yippee.

openmedia
3302 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3275797 27-Aug-2024 14:53
As suggested the issue with Apple/Google is a unique id for each transaction.

 

Also if you're travelling internationally carry a physical card. Using Google/Apple doesn't work as widely in some countries, I had lots of issues in major US cities. Also I've seen Australian colleagues struggle over in NZ because they are so used to not carrying cards at home they didn't pack them for trips to NZ.

 

If you book in advance the number plate reader at Auckland Aiport sorts everything out and you don't need to tap a card, atleast on my last trips using car park E.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

johno1234

2712 posts

Uber Geek


  #3275804 27-Aug-2024 15:28
I'm in carpark R at the AKL domestic terminal this week and it is still credit card based. 

 

We also have ANPR at the golf club gate now - seems to work well but I do wonder about the simplicity of just printing up a plate number on paper and sticking it over a real plate for nefarious purposes.

 

 

richms
27999 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3275806 27-Aug-2024 15:28
openmedia:

 

As suggested the issue with Apple/Google is a unique id for each transaction.

 

Also if you're travelling internationally carry a physical card. Using Google/Apple doesn't work as widely in some countries, I had lots of issues in major US cities. Also I've seen Australian colleagues struggle over in NZ because they are so used to not carrying cards at home they didn't pack them for trips to NZ.

 

If you book in advance the number plate reader at Auckland Aiport sorts everything out and you don't need to tap a card, atleast on my last trips using car park E.

 

 

They hang on to their swipe and sign to prop up the tipping industry and paying at the table. People I know who have gone to the US without a card have had huge issues at restaurants where they don't have a terminal to bring to the table, and they don't really have a place to go to inorder to present the card to the machine yourself. Its better at the north where they get lots of Canadians coming over because Canada works like the rest of the world.




Richard rich.ms

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





