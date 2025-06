Definitely ensure that whoever you hire a car through, make sure it has insurance with no deductible/excess. I've never ever had an accident or even come close in any of the hundreds of rental cars I've hired over the years.

But our first day in L.A, some guy plowed into the back of us at a red light, then reversed and took off so quick there was no chance of reading their plate number. While not massive damage, the rear bumper of our virtually brand new Mustang was pretty badly dented/scratched so I went and filed a police report and spent the rest of the trip worrying about what the rental company would say.

I needn't have fretted - when we dropped the car back, they looked at the damage and said "oh that's not bad at all", and sent us on our way with nothing to pay - they didn;t even want to see the police report I went to the effort of getting to cover my ass.

My sister & brother in law were also T boned at an intersection in Las Vegas around a decade ago, writing off their rental car. Again with no deductible, the rental company just put them in a new car and sent them on their way no questions asked.

That's two trips and 2 accidents - a 100% strike rate for our family LOL. So I'd never hire in the USA without full insurance/zero deductible.