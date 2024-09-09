Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Travel (planes, train, cruise) - USA - Mobile Passport Control App
#316023 9-Sep-2024 10:12
Saw on another thread: Transiting in LAX and thoughts on United (geekzone.co.nz) people mentioning this app for getting through customs faster: Mobile Passport Control (MPC) | U.S. Customs and Border Protection (cbp.gov)

 

Looks great, and as always a stunning hidden gem surfaced by geekzone.

 

Anyone used it at Houston? When I go to use it, it says Terminal E supported - AirNZ lands at Terminal D.

 

When I look at the Houston Airport map it looks like D and E all feed into the same immigration/customs area (right hand side of the map): IAH (fly2houston.com)

 

 

 

 

  #3282227 15-Sep-2024 11:11
I used this in Houston last week after arriving on an Air NZ flight. It’s definitely a hidden gem and I’ve often beaten colleagues through that had dedicated lanes for things such as APEC cards.

I don’t think there is a difference in terminals. You can do it once you land and it should auto detect where you are and suggest which options to select.

The MPC lane was right at the start of passport control on the side for US citizens







  #3282280 15-Sep-2024 11:48
Legend, thanks.

