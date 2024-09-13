So about to head away on holiday and want to get a bunch of small bills for tipping before I leave.

The reason for this, is we are there for 2 days, then on a cruise, and need cash for tips on cruise and ports, and not confident about having much spare time beforehand in the US.

I have tried several of the local currency exchange places, and they do not have small bills, to the point of having limited qtys of 20's even.

The hotel we are in has an ATM, but looking up the brand it's one of those weird ones that isn't a bank one - it's a third party one that charges fees. Same issue applies here too - that will give out 20's and 50's, not 1's and 5's.

We are no-where near a bank, and will have no car (and a very busy couple of days). Could I just go to a service station?

I've already got a wise card for day to day spending.