Firstly these below details were from an iPhone so might vary for your android devices slightly.

Easiest way is while you’re in NZ go to mobile settings and turn of Automatic Network Selection.

When the list of networks come up, select your NZ telco and it’ll attach to it just fine.

While in NZ you wont notice any difference at all.

The magic is when you land in another country, your phone is still trying to attach to the network you manually selected. Since it doesn’t exist overseas obviously, it will fail to connect and wont get any service. Since automatic selection is turned off as well it wont even attempt to connect to another network to establish roaming. Most of the time (see below) it’ll just show no service on that SIM.

Then you can add any other SIM you like, and leave the settings on that new SIM as defaults. The automatic network selection is unique to each SIM, so your primary one has this off while the secondary has it turned on. Then set the secondary SIM as your data SIM and you’re good to go.

If you’re on OneNZ or 2Degrees, while overseas you can use WiFi Calling. I assume androids would do the same, but the SIM which isn’t used for data will use the second SIMs data connection to establish wifi calling connectivity. So you can use your NZ SIM in another country over mobile, but that SIM behaves as if it was in NZ using WiFI calling.

We’ve done this in Australia and Scotland, has worked perfectly each time for our OneNZ SIMs with a local eSIM for data.