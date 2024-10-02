Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)What's a good NZ relevent gift for staying a few days with someone in the US?
duckDecoy

866 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#316283 2-Oct-2024 10:55
Send private message

We'll be staying for 3-4 days with relatives in the US and wondered what would be a nice gift that has some association with NZ.  Wine from a NZ producer might be one option, is there anything else that could work?

Create new topic
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8636 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3289954 2-Oct-2024 11:14
Send private message

We’ve done this many times and have often gone with something a little more lasting than wine. Things like a set of glass or ceramic drinks coasters with Māori motifs (eg. koru, etc). In the right shops, there’s some beautiful stuff available. A decent quality souvenir shop is a good place to start.

 

All the same, wine is a nice thought.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung (affiliate link).
jamesrt
1573 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3289955 2-Oct-2024 11:14
Send private message

https://www.whittakers.co.nz/en_NZ/products/artisan-squares-selection/assortments are our "go to" for this sort of thing.  We also tend to take some to give to the aircrew on the long haul flights too, tbh; usually VERY appreciated.

Blurtie
463 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3289956 2-Oct-2024 11:17
Send private message

Would add Mānuka Honey to the list of considerations also. 



qwertee
693 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3289957 2-Oct-2024 11:18
Send private message

A large paua shell I gifted was well received.
Also wooden coasters decorated with paua shell bits .  Have a look at NZ souvenir gift shops 

Handsomedan
7094 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3289963 2-Oct-2024 11:46
Send private message

qwertee:

 

A large paua shell I gifted was well received.
Also wooden coasters decorated with paua shell bits .  Have a look at NZ souvenir gift shops 

 

 

Our UK relatives have always loved these - nice Rimu coasters with Paua inlays or Maori designs are a definite favourite with the extended family 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright