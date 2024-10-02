We'll be staying for 3-4 days with relatives in the US and wondered what would be a nice gift that has some association with NZ. Wine from a NZ producer might be one option, is there anything else that could work?
We’ve done this many times and have often gone with something a little more lasting than wine. Things like a set of glass or ceramic drinks coasters with Māori motifs (eg. koru, etc). In the right shops, there’s some beautiful stuff available. A decent quality souvenir shop is a good place to start.
All the same, wine is a nice thought.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
https://www.whittakers.co.nz/en_NZ/products/artisan-squares-selection/assortments are our "go to" for this sort of thing. We also tend to take some to give to the aircrew on the long haul flights too, tbh; usually VERY appreciated.
Would add Mānuka Honey to the list of considerations also.
A large paua shell I gifted was well received.
Also wooden coasters decorated with paua shell bits . Have a look at NZ souvenir gift shops
qwertee:
A large paua shell I gifted was well received.
Also wooden coasters decorated with paua shell bits . Have a look at NZ souvenir gift shops
Our UK relatives have always loved these - nice Rimu coasters with Paua inlays or Maori designs are a definite favourite with the extended family
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...