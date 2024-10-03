We have a couple of US->NZ plug adapters for use when we're in the US and Mexico.

We have quite a few devices between us that need charging. Can we plug into each adapter a 4 (or 6) plug powerboard that we brubg from here in NZ so we can charge up 4-6 of our NZ devices ? I don't understand if the voltage difference would make this a bad idea for the powerboards. In other words we plug in an adapter to the wall socket, then plug a NZ powerboard into this, then we attach our device chargers into the powerboard.

Hopefully not a dumb question.