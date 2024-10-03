Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Can we use NZ 4/6 point powerboards in US?
duckDecoy

866 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#316298 3-Oct-2024 10:18
Send private message

We have a couple of US->NZ plug adapters for use when we're in the US and Mexico.

 

We have quite a few devices between us that need charging.  Can we plug into each adapter a 4 (or 6) plug powerboard that we brubg from here in NZ so we can charge up 4-6 of our NZ devices ?   I don't understand if the voltage difference would make this a bad idea for the powerboards.   In other words we plug in an adapter to the wall socket, then plug a NZ powerboard into this, then we attach our device chargers into the powerboard.

 

Hopefully not a dumb question.

Create new topic
mentalinc
3134 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3290396 3-Oct-2024 10:22
Send private message

Yes you can, but the devices you plug in MUST support 110v input!
Check the adapters and devices etc to see if they have like 110v-240v range on them.

 

 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
trig42
5785 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3290423 3-Oct-2024 11:38
Send private message

Are the devices you are needing to charge USB?

 

If so, consider getting a decent USB charger with multiple ports (including USB-C) that has a removable power cord (I've got one of these: 4-Port GaN Charger 108W, x2 USB-C PD, x2 USB-A | Belkin | Belkin AU) and you can get the US fig-8 power cords from AliX for very little.

 

If you are charging laptops etc, consider getting a US power cable for the power brick for them as well. Though, having said that, the charger I linked above will charge (USB-C) laptops as well.

Behodar
10256 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3290425 3-Oct-2024 11:52
Send private message

Yeah, when I've been to the US I've taken an NZ power strip and a single travel adapter. As noted this only works with 110V-capable products (in my case I think it's just the laptop, phone and shaver chargers).



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8638 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3290443 3-Oct-2024 12:49
Send private message

trig42:

 

Are the devices you are needing to charge USB?

 

If so, consider getting a decent USB charger with multiple ports (including USB-C) that has a removable power cord (I've got one of these: 4-Port GaN Charger 108W, x2 USB-C PD, x2 USB-A | Belkin | Belkin AU) and you can get the US fig-8 power cords from AliX for very little.

 

If you are charging laptops etc, consider getting a US power cable for the power brick for them as well. Though, having said that, the charger I linked above will charge (USB-C) laptops as well.

 

 

A bit less bulk to take away but the Belkin charger is very expensive for effectively the same result - $150 v free, given that OP already has the power board and the adapters.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Jase2985
13400 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3290445 3-Oct-2024 12:52
Send private message

Also remember us outlets are only generally rated for 1800w not 2400w like here in NZ. incase you had some higher powered devices

RunningMan
8816 posts

Uber Geek


  #3290561 3-Oct-2024 16:13
Send private message

But 1800W through an NZ power board would be well overloading it.

Jase2985
13400 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3290582 3-Oct-2024 16:43
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

But 1800W through an NZ power board would be well overloading it.

 

 

why? 2400w rating here 10A 240V



richms
27843 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3290583 3-Oct-2024 16:44
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

But 1800W through an NZ power board would be well overloading it.

 

 

That's fine, it will have a useless thermal cutout on it that will trigger at 8A or so sustained.




Richard rich.ms

DonH
229 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3290606 3-Oct-2024 17:46
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

RunningMan:

 

But 1800W through an NZ power board would be well overloading it.

 

 

why? 2400w rating here 10A 240V

 

 

 

 

1800W @ 110V = ~16A.




People hear what they see. - Doris Day

RunningMan
8816 posts

Uber Geek


  #3290607 3-Oct-2024 17:46
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

RunningMan:

 

But 1800W through an NZ power board would be well overloading it.

 

 

why? 2400w rating here 10A 240V

 

 

Because 1800W / 110v = 16.3A. 16.3 amps through a 10 amp rated powerboard will cause melting and fire.

RunningMan
8816 posts

Uber Geek


  #3290611 3-Oct-2024 18:03
Send private message

richms:

 

That's fine, it will have a useless thermal cutout on it that will trigger at 8A or so sustained.

 

 

Which is only 880W, not even half of 1800.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright