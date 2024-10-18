Anyone been through Auckland Airport recently and remember the duty free pricing for the IPhone 16 128gb?
I’m flying out of Brisbane tomorrow and haven’t had time to pick one up using the TRS
Have you tried asking them for the price?
https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/pages/auckland-international-airport
or read this?
https://www.aeliadutyfree.co.nz/auckland/jb-hifi
The pricing at Auckland airport for Apple devices you are lucky if you save $200 on a 3K mac
I reckon duty and tax free shopping is a farce nowadays.
you will note most of these retailers refer to themselves as “tax free”, which implies just the GST off the original recommend retail…because there’s hardly any “duties” like there used to be say 40-50 years ago…
Even then, it’s hardly a great deal anymore vs landside stores with regular promotions.
electrical goods are only tax free. Perfumes, tobacco products and alcohol are the only duty free goods.
electrical goods are only tax free. Perfumes, tobacco products and alcohol are the only duty free goods.
And you can now only buy very limited quantities of tobacco products - I think only the equivalent of a couple of packets of cigarettes.
One of the better recent public health measures 👍
I used to buy my Dad a bottle of special whiskey at these airport shops until I found that the price at the local Dan Murphys in an expensive Sydney suburb was more than ten dollars cheaper than "duty free" at Wellington or Sydney airports.
this, the duty might be deducted but they are still putting a considerable mark up on and it’s usually off the regular recommended retail price which is usually quite high.
booze is mostly hands down cheaper at a local bottle store on promotion than it is from duty and tax free.
prices are high in airports because of the rent….
Google the price now that you would pay in the NZ community so when you land and check out the prices you'll know whether it's worth it or not to buy at the airport.
I always know or google my NZ prices so I know whether or not duty free is worth it. For most things the answer seemed to be no but for a few categories the answer is yes :)