Subway

#317476 18-Oct-2024 19:24
Anyone been through Auckland Airport recently and remember the duty free pricing for the IPhone 16 128gb?

I’m flying out of Brisbane tomorrow and haven’t had time to pick one up using the TRS

RunningMan
  #3298977 18-Oct-2024 19:41
Have you tried asking them for the price?

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/pages/auckland-international-airport 

 
 
 
 

Jase2985
  #3298979 18-Oct-2024 19:47
or read this?

https://www.aeliadutyfree.co.nz/auckland/jb-hifi 

Subway

  #3298980 18-Oct-2024 19:51
Live chat is closed, will try them in the morning!



Linux
  #3298988 18-Oct-2024 20:56
The pricing at Auckland airport for Apple devices you are lucky if you save $200 on a 3K mac

Goosey
  #3299058 19-Oct-2024 13:40
I reckon duty and tax free shopping is a farce nowadays.

 

you will note most of these retailers refer to themselves as “tax free”, which implies just the GST off the original recommend retail…because there’s hardly any “duties” like there used to be say 40-50 years ago…

 

Even then, it’s hardly a great deal anymore vs landside stores with regular promotions.

 

 

 

 

Valok
  #3299069 19-Oct-2024 14:42
electrical goods are only tax free. Perfumes, tobacco products and alcohol are the only duty free goods.

PolicyGuy
  #3299080 19-Oct-2024 15:57
Valok:

 

electrical goods are only tax free. Perfumes, tobacco products and alcohol are the only duty free goods.

 

And you can now only buy very limited quantities of tobacco products - I think only the equivalent of a couple of packets of cigarettes.
One of the better recent public health measures 👍

 

I used to buy my Dad a bottle of special whiskey at these airport shops until I found that the price at the local Dan Murphys in an expensive Sydney suburb was more than ten dollars cheaper than "duty free" at Wellington or Sydney airports. 



Goosey
  #3299088 19-Oct-2024 17:43
PolicyGuy:

 

Valok:

 

electrical goods are only tax free. Perfumes, tobacco products and alcohol are the only duty free goods.

 

And you can now only buy very limited quantities of tobacco products - I think only the equivalent of a couple of packets of cigarettes.
One of the better recent public health measures 👍

 

I used to buy my Dad a bottle of special whiskey at these airport shops until I found that the price at the local Dan Murphys in an expensive Sydney suburb was more than ten dollars cheaper than "duty free" at Wellington or Sydney airports. 

 

 

 

 

this, the duty might be deducted but they are still putting a considerable mark up on and it’s usually off the regular recommended retail price which is usually quite high.

 

booze is mostly hands down cheaper at a local bottle store on promotion than it is from duty and tax free.

 

prices are high in airports because of the rent….

Andib
  #3299096 19-Oct-2024 19:10
PBTech is a good site to take a look at to see the margin Auckland Airport is charging retailers.

They list their “Tax free airport price” and the regular price ex gst (almost always cheaper than the tax free price).

chatterbox
  #3302947 30-Oct-2024 00:12
Subway: Anyone been through Auckland Airport recently and remember the duty free pricing for the IPhone 16 128gb?

I’m flying out of Brisbane tomorrow and haven’t had time to pick one up using the TRS

 

 

 

Google the price now that you would pay in the NZ community so when you land and check out the prices you'll know whether it's worth it or not to buy at the airport. 

 

 

 

I always know or google my NZ prices so I know whether or not duty free is worth it. For most things the answer seemed to be no but for a few categories the answer is yes :) 

