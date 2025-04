PolicyGuy: Valok: electrical goods are only tax free. Perfumes, tobacco products and alcohol are the only duty free goods. And you can now only buy very limited quantities of tobacco products - I think only the equivalent of a couple of packets of cigarettes.

One of the better recent public health measures 👍 I used to buy my Dad a bottle of special whiskey at these airport shops until I found that the price at the local Dan Murphys in an expensive Sydney suburb was more than ten dollars cheaper than "duty free" at Wellington or Sydney airports.

this, the duty might be deducted but they are still putting a considerable mark up on and it’s usually off the regular recommended retail price which is usually quite high.

booze is mostly hands down cheaper at a local bottle store on promotion than it is from duty and tax free.

prices are high in airports because of the rent….