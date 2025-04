We had a Takahe 6 for about 10 years, and were quite happy with it. The quality of the fly was quite good. We did start to get problems with poles breaking towards the end, might have just been bad luck, as it was quite a strong wind storm that did it, but I do feel that poles were getting weaker with age. Having said that, I doubt there would be much difference between the poles in the two tents you have posted, that style of pole is pretty par for the course at this price point.

Did you consider an air tent. This is what we currently have, and it is much easier and faster to put up, and as good a quality if not slightly better in my opinion:

https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/torpedo7-air-series-600-inflatable-tent-i022510-vallarta-blue

It is heavier, and you have to carry it all as one piece. With the other options you can carry the poles separately and so split the weight in half across two bags. And the poles won't break, but they might leak eventually so there are definitely trade-offs. But at $800 I think it is worth considering.