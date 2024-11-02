Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Do Air New Zealand planes have USB-C charging ports for domestic and long-haul flights?
NglButiLoveTechnolog

108 posts

Master Geek


#317645 2-Nov-2024 13:22
Send private message

Just wondering if anyone has recent experience with Air New Zealand flights and their charging options. Specifically, I’m curious if they have USB-C charging ports onboard both domestic and long-haul flights.

 

I know some airlines have been updating their aircraft with USB-C, but info on AirNZ’s fleet seems a bit mixed. I’d love to hear from anyone who’s recently flown Air New Zealand and can share what’s actually available in Economy, Premium Economy, or Business.

 

Thanks in advance for any insights!

Create new topic
Andib
1353 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3304334 2-Nov-2024 13:35
Send private message

Domestic no as they don't have entertainment screens fitted (although on occasion you'll get an international jet do a domestic route).

Internationally, It depends on what plane you get. The last A321 neo I went on had it, But the ex Cathay 777s do not.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
SpartanVXL
1246 posts

Uber Geek


  #3304336 2-Nov-2024 13:42
Send private message

Best to have usb A adapter/cable on hand.

timmmay
20412 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3304347 2-Nov-2024 14:11
Send private message

I've recently been on AirNZ to Singapore, then Singapore Air to London, and back. The AirNZ international had USB charging, but very low current - around 150ma. Didn't check domestic, too short to bother with.

 

However, international flights at least with Singapore Air have a universal power plug between each seat - so you can plug in an AU / UK / EU / maybe others plug in which can drive a USB power supply to charge the phone properly. We had a UK plug USB charger, worked fine on Singapore. I expect Air NZ international have the same plug. Not sure about domestic.



Scott3
3911 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3304374 2-Nov-2024 16:06
Send private message

I can confirm (based on 6 turboprop and one jet domestic flight with air NZ this year), that the domestic flights do not have any form of charging at the seats.

As another person mentioned, sometimes the international fleet end up on domestic routes, and those planes have an In flight entertainment screen and the associated power socket. IFE was enabled the one time in my life I have experienced an an international Air NZ plane being on a domestic route.



I do a moderate about of travel. As a general rule:

 

  • No IFE = No charging of any type.
  • USB C on aircraft is rare. USB A is by far the dominate format.
  • As a general rule the USB A ports suck. Have had multiple instances where they are broken, and when they do work, they are typically 500 mA (10+ hour charge time for a modern smartphone, if phone is in use, battery level will decline.
  • Some long hall planes have AC power ports for laptop, which could be an option for phone charging.

 

 

From the Air NZ webpage:

 

In-seat power for computers

 

In-seat outlets providing 110V at 60Hz are available in:

 

  • Business Premier and Premium Economy on B777-300 and B787-9 aircraft
  • Economy on B777-300 and B787-9 aircraft

All outlets accept these plugs:

 

  • 3-pin New Zealand or Australian
  • 2-pin European
  • 2-pin or 3-pin USA

British 3-pin plugs require a travel adaptor for all outlets except on our B777-300 aircraft. We only carry a limited supply of these, so it's a good idea to bring your own.

 

 

 

https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/electronic-equipment

 

 

 

Note only Boeing aircraft are mentioned, so it is a fair assumption that these do not feature on their Airbus & Turboprop fleet (which is all domestic, and some short to medium haul routes).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Only refence to USB-C on air NZ is by a Geekzone user but on another platform, so it seems at least some of the Air NZ A320 NEO / A321 NEO fleet (typically used on trans Tasman routes) have USB C ports with a fairly decent level of power.

 

 

 

The new USB-C ports on the neo output 5/9/12/15/20V PD up to a maximum of 27W so will fully charge a modern Android or iPhone at maximum speed which is around 15W - 18W depending on the device. Ironically despite the iPhone not having a USB-C connector, the only way to fast charge an current gen iPhone at maximum speed is to use a PD capable charger and a USB-C to Lightning cable.

 

https://www.flyertalk.com/forum/air-new-zealand-air-points/1967640-power-outlets-economy-air-nz-b777-300-a.html

 

 

 

 

 

While I can see why people would want to avoid lugging around extra stuff, we generally just throw a USB PD 10,000 mAh powerbank in our bag if we are going traveling.

Dynamic
3816 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3304378 2-Nov-2024 16:43
Send private message

My experience is similar to those above.  The safe position IMHO is to assume you won't be able to charge during the flight and to carry a power bank.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

timmmay
20412 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3304400 2-Nov-2024 17:25
Send private message

Scott3:

 

Note only Boeing aircraft are mentioned, so it is a fair assumption that these do not feature on their Airbus & Turboprop fleet (which is all domestic, and some short to medium haul routes).

 

 

Airbus A380 and A350 on international routes have power sockets, with Singapore Air at least.

Scott3
3911 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3304466 2-Nov-2024 19:35
Send private message

timmmay:

 

Scott3:

 

Note only Boeing aircraft are mentioned, so it is a fair assumption that these do not feature on their Airbus & Turboprop fleet (which is all domestic, and some short to medium haul routes).

 

 

Airbus A380 and A350 on international routes have power sockets, with Singapore Air at least.

 



I was referring to Air NZ, who do not operate any Airbus Widebodies.



openmedia
3286 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3304913 3-Nov-2024 15:43
Send private message

Generally I assume there will be USB-A sockets and they pretty much won't work 30% of the time. The newer Air NZ planes with USB-C are currently the international A321neos and the power is generally reliable.

 

I've flown a lot in the last 2 years and other airlines have a similar failure rate with USB ports, so I always carry a power bank.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

PolicyGuy
1703 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3304938 3-Nov-2024 17:45
Send private message

I traveled trans-Tasman last week on an Air NZ A320Neo, the IFE screen had a USB-A and a USB-C socket next to the headphones jack.
I didn't use either so I can't comment on their charging capacity

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright