ApplePay issues with Auckland Transport?
tardtasticx

3075 posts

Uber Geek


#317844 20-Nov-2024 17:43
Auckland Transport enabled contactless payments for tagging on/off trains and buses from this past Sunday.
Can be used with most credit cards including via applepay and google pay.

Is anyone else seeing the same issue where the gate or machine will show an error and say to speak to customer service?
This morning I tried to tag on with my Apple Watch using a BNZ Visa credit card - that threw the error on the gate.
Switched to my iPhone and the same card selected, this one worked. However when I got to my destination and tried to tag off it threw the error again even though I was using the same card and device. I moved to a different gate and it worked fine.

When heading home tonight I used the same iPhone and card, two different gates and 3 retries, all threw the error so I went back to my HOP card.

The watch and iPhone both work fine at other payment machines - I’d used each separately today for coffees and lunch without issue so I don’t think it’s the device. I’m going to try a plastic card tomorrow to see if that’s any more reliable.

Will of course pass onto AT as feedback but interested to hear others experience so far.

esawers
550 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3311078 20-Nov-2024 17:55
We were in Auckland for Coldplay, took the bus and both my son and I used Apple Pay.
I found if you didn’t hold it close enough to the card reader or for long enough it would error.

As a tourist without an AT card, it was complicated travelling with a child who didn’t own a debit card. I had to load a Wise card onto his Apple Pay so he could use the bus at adult pricing.

 
 
 
 

cb1

cb1
333 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3311166 20-Nov-2024 20:31
You probably don't want to know but public transport was included in your ticket to Coldplay!




cb

CNZ

CNZ
167 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3311193 20-Nov-2024 21:17
Paper tickets still exist just have to buy them from the machine.



caffynz
257 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3311208 20-Nov-2024 21:54
Coldplay's last show was 16th November; the contactless payment started 17th November. 

guyl
120 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3311251 21-Nov-2024 08:59
I had the same issue this week. Apple watch didn't work, but iPhone was fine...

tardtasticx

3075 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315018 2-Dec-2024 07:46
iPhone has been tagging on more reliably lately since I started holding the phone flat against the reader (top half of the phone).
Holding it at a 45degree angle with just the top touching the reader doesn’t work, which is normally ok on a EFTPOS machine.

Watch still not working.

ExpressPass not working either so you need to faceID auto each time you tag on/off.

