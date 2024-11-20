tardtasticx

Auckland Transport enabled contactless payments for tagging on/off trains and buses from this past Sunday.

Can be used with most credit cards including via applepay and google pay.



Is anyone else seeing the same issue where the gate or machine will show an error and say to speak to customer service?

This morning I tried to tag on with my Apple Watch using a BNZ Visa credit card - that threw the error on the gate.

Switched to my iPhone and the same card selected, this one worked. However when I got to my destination and tried to tag off it threw the error again even though I was using the same card and device. I moved to a different gate and it worked fine.



When heading home tonight I used the same iPhone and card, two different gates and 3 retries, all threw the error so I went back to my HOP card.



The watch and iPhone both work fine at other payment machines - I’d used each separately today for coffees and lunch without issue so I don’t think it’s the device. I’m going to try a plastic card tomorrow to see if that’s any more reliable.



Will of course pass onto AT as feedback but interested to hear others experience so far.