pretty sure the card and the Airpoints number are linked to each other....so the main card holder only get's the status points when flying. This current system is a pretty good deal in that you get status points regardless of whether the ANZ card is used to pay for the tickets. For example, I was in the USA flying on United and I had paid for those tickets using my United Explorer credit card, but when I booked the flight on United, I loaded my AirNZ member number and I received a status point boost from the ANZ card. I think your partner would need their own ANZ card with their airpoints # loaded against it, but then they will be the one to get the boost. And in answer to your question, I think that as long as they have an active ANZ Airpoints card with their Airpoints # on the card BEFORE they board the flight, then they will get the status boost....because, as I just mentioned, whether you use the ANZ card to pay for the travel is currently irrelevant.