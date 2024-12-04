johno1234: At least they are finally getting rid of the once cool but now hideous herringbone business class seats.

I also recently flew the ex Cathay to Houston in Business Class and those seats were much better than the very tired business class on every other plane. Nice being able to actually look out the window.

I hate to be the bearer of terrible news, but for some unfathomable reason the new business class is also the herringbone design and unbelievably still points you in to aisle instead of the window. At least it looks like my feet won't be kicked by everyone going down the aisle in the middle of the night and you are not staring at the person across from you for 16 hours. Still no where near as advanced as Singapore Airlines or even United (which says a lot)

https://www.executivetraveller.com/news/air-new-zealand-new-787-business-class