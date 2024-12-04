Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79111 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#317989 4-Dec-2024 14:18
Send private message

From paywalled article on NZ Herald Inside look: Air New Zealand’s ‘world first’ Dreamliner retrofit - NZ Herald

 

 

Greg Foran can't fit on those seats. Imagine being stuck on a 13-hour+ flight like this.

 

Air NZ has lost the plot here.




johno1234
2724 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315876 4-Dec-2024 14:26
Send private message

Indeed. Even worse in the center seat with an overweight person on either side. I think I'd lock myself in one of the toilets.

 

At least they are finally getting rid of the once cool but now hideous herringbone business class seats. 

 

 

 
 
 
 

noroad
941 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3315884 4-Dec-2024 14:55
Send private message

johno1234:

 

At least they are finally getting rid of the once cool but now hideous herringbone business class seats. 

 

 

I managed to get an upgrade last week to business class on one of the leased (ex Cathay Pacific) 777's. Even with it being an 11 year old setup it was much better than the silly herringbone seats. It could have done with a mattress though as even though there was lots of room it wasn't fantastically comfortable as a bed. Not complaining though, overall a huge step up. The only dissapointment is it needed the two to one headphone adaptor I removed from my noise cancellers years ago thinking I would never need them again and AirNZ only supplied the standard non noise cancelling headphones that you get in PE.

 

 

 

wellygary
8238 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315886 4-Dec-2024 15:21
Send private message

There's an un paywalled  article over on Stuff 

 

But at the bottom of both articles, the important text is...

 

"*Tom travelled to Singapore courtesy of Air New Zealand"
"(Lloyd Burr flew to Singapore with Air NZ.)"

 

So, they've taken the freebee trip and no doubt feel generous to Air NZ, and have coughed up the required articles

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/travel/360509321/inside-overhaul-air-nzs-tired-dreamliner-cabin

 

 



turtleattacks
888 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3315887 4-Dec-2024 15:21
Send private message

freitasm:

 

From paywalled article on NZ Herald Inside look: Air New Zealand’s ‘world first’ Dreamliner retrofit - NZ Herald

 

 

Greg Foran can't fit on those seats. Imagine being stuck on a 13-hour+ flight like this.

 

Air NZ has lost the plot here.

 

 

 

 

My flight back from Taipei looked empty on load, so I was pretty excited at the possibility that my economy window seat will have an empty seat next to me. 

Unfortunately all the remaining seats were allocated to stand-by Air NZ staff, with an absolute unit of a person next to me. I literally had to lean against the wall for the duration of the entire flight. 

elpenguino
3373 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315889 4-Dec-2024 15:32
Send private message

Economy travel is to be endured not enjoyed.

 

Always makes me smile seeing the old time footage of dressed up travellers swanning around at the onboard bar instead of our modern reality, squashed up against the window by some large person.




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79111 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315893 4-Dec-2024 15:45
Send private message

I remember back in the early 90s, a couple of acquaintances getting married and having their honeymoon in the UK.

 

They both had dresses and suits made for the flight...

 

I also remember thinking, back then, "What the heck?"




parsec
25 posts

Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3315897 4-Dec-2024 16:02
Send private message

Compare this to Emirates new A350 economy offering, and Air NZ think their bleeding money now!

 



wellygary
8238 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315921 4-Dec-2024 16:09
Send private message

freitasm:

 

I remember back in the early 90s, a couple of acquaintances getting married and having their honeymoon in the UK.

 

They both had dresses and suits made for the flight...

 

I also remember thinking, back then, "What the heck?"

 

 

'Back in he day'

 

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79111 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315927 4-Dec-2024 16:19
Send private message

Yeah. I remember flying 707s and 727s when I was a kid, and the good old Electra on the Rio - Sao Paulo shuttle service before it was replaced with 737s* (I see Air NZ also had them). One of my last flights on an Electra had a table in the back of the plane with seats around it and smoking sections.

 

 

 

 

 

* "More than 120 flights operate daily between the two cities with an average of one flight every 10 minutes, between the hours of 06:00 and 22:00."




wellygary
8238 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315935 4-Dec-2024 16:53
Send private message

freitasm:

 

and smoking sections.

 

 

Aircraft Engineers were really sad when smoking on planes was banned,

 

It made looking for small leaks in the pressure hulls much easier, they could look for the nicotine stains on the outside of the fuselage  :) 

elpenguino
3373 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315939 4-Dec-2024 16:59
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Yeah. I remember flying 707s and 727s when I was a kid, and the good old Electra on the Rio - Sao Paulo shuttle service before it was replaced with 737s* (I see Air NZ also had them). One of my last flights on an Electra had a table in the back of the plane with seats around it and smoking sections.

 

 

With large cabins, every section is a smoking section!




noroad
941 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3315966 4-Dec-2024 18:02
Send private message

 

 

With large cabins, every section is a smoking section!

 

 

I remember discovering on an Air China 747-400 Sydney - Shanghai flight in 2000 that as soon as the plane leaves Australian airspace the whole plane became the smoking section! Moved to the front of the cabin as there was less smoke and it was a free for all.

noroad
941 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3315967 4-Dec-2024 18:07
Send private message

wellygary:

 

'Back in he day'

 

 

People always miss the part though that all though economy was a bit more roomy, everythig else was way worse. Tiny projectors or drop down screens that showed one movie. No point to point flights, all multiple stop hub and spoke. No option for lie flat seats and incredibly expensive tickets. We are a lot better off now, the average person could really not afford to fly.

 

 

Handle9
11210 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315973 4-Dec-2024 19:01
Send private message

The airlines are giving people what they will buy, not what they say want. If there was more money to be made by going 2 4 2 they would, but there's not, so they don't.

 

I fly Emirates for work but, despite living in Dubai, almost never fly them for holidays. I fly someone cheaper and put up with the discomfort even though I'm a big guy.

philakl
9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3316076 5-Dec-2024 07:37
Send private message

johno1234:

 

At least they are finally getting rid of the once cool but now hideous herringbone business class seats. 

 

 

 

 

I also recently flew the ex Cathay to Houston in Business Class and those seats were much better than the very tired business class on every other plane.  Nice being able to actually look out the window.

 

I hate to be the bearer of terrible news, but for some unfathomable reason the new business class is also the herringbone design and unbelievably still points you in to aisle instead of the window.  At least it looks like my feet won't be kicked by everyone going down the aisle in the middle of the night and you are not staring at the person across from you for 16 hours.  Still no where near as advanced as Singapore Airlines or even United (which says a lot)

 

 

 

https://www.executivetraveller.com/news/air-new-zealand-new-787-business-class 

 

 

