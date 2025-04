Flew with Jetstar once in the August 2007. Direct from Sydney to Bali return. Terrible experience.

Business Class.

1 - Outward flt - Front row 1 & 2 right by entrance/galley. Everybody else in Business Class had their handheld infotainment tablet except us. Politely asked for ours. Sorry not till after take off. Asked after Take Off, sorry not till after drinks served. Asked after drinks served, sorry not till after meal served. Eventually got the device. But here is the kicker. The storage rack for these devices was approx 1 metre from our seats just on the other side of the galley curtain.

2 - Return flt - Same seats front row 1 & 2. Bordered and seated then just before door closure was asked to move for two cabin crew returning home. Given last two remaining seats at back of business class.

a - one seat refused to stay upright. Was asked to sit my seat upright and explained it did not work. Oh alright then, just go with it.

b - life jacket compartment door between seats keep fulling open and getting in the way.

c - tray table twist latch very loose and barely operable.

Spoke to cabin purser on both legs of the journey, humble apologies etc, all out of our hands. It was a very standard company script.

Filed a complaint on return home. Then in March 2008 (7 months) later:

Dear ************

We apologise for the inconvenience caused on the day of your travel.



As a gesture of our thanks for your flexibility, and as promised please find attached your Jetstar voucher to use on a future Jetstar flight. Please note the terms and conditions associated with the voucher.



We hope to see you on board Jetstar soon.



Kind Regards,



The Jetstar Team

Yea right. The T&C's stated that the very generous $50 voucher had to be used within 12 months.

My partner used the voucher for an internal flt, Sydney-Brisbane and we have never and will never fly again with that airline.

