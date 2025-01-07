Hey all, has anybody withdrawn cash with the Wise card at an ATM in Aus? Trying to see if there is one with low/no fees. I’m aware of the fees from Wise’s side.
Or just find the closest ANZ/Westpac/Commonweatlth etc. ?
Cheers
CokemonZ: Yes, and yes.
any atm that's not a bank will charge 3 to 10 dollars.
I am in Oz right now and horrified at the atm charges.
What the FRYING fudge???
I just came back from Japan and was sitting at 110 yen (essentially less than a dollar and a half) every time I used my wise card to withdraw cash from an 7-11 ATM.
I wouldn't even withdraw cash at that... just use the card.
Only once two years ago on an ATM-x terminal. ATM fee was AU$ 5, Wise ATM fee $0.64 for a AU$350 withdrawal. BTW ATMs advise you the fee before withdrawing.
Card payment is available almost everywhere in AU, but card fees are frequently passed to the customer. The only occasions I've wanted to use cash some street market stalls, or if you want to save on card fees when making a big purchase.
In the last 5+ trips to OZ I haven't used any Cash. Either credit card for large costs like hotel bills, and Wise card for everything else.
Was looking for answers to this same topic last week and found this at wise online:
Withdrawing money from an ATM.
Make 2 withdrawals of up to and including 350 NZD each month for free per account. After that, we’ll charge 1.5 NZD per withdrawal. There’s a 1.75% fee on any amount you withdraw above 350 NZD.
Fees vary depending on the country where your card was issued and your country of residence.
Wise Card Fees: Spend Anywhere in the World
In the Wise app, go to card, travel hub, change the country to Australia, click on find an ATM in Australia.
https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/ec607cc28d3157f0aa7b24de322ad704.jpg
Just be careful, I found the wording of that a little unclear. It is not two free withdrawals of $350 each. It is two free withdrawals, and $1.5 per withdrawal after that. And $350 without commission, and 1.75% charged on the amounts over $350. So if you withdraw two lots of $350, you will pay 1.75% on the second withdrawal.