Travel (planes, train, cruise)Wise card - withdrawing cash in Aus
SpartanVXL

#318332 7-Jan-2025 17:35
Hey all, has anybody withdrawn cash with the Wise card at an ATM in Aus? Trying to see if there is one with low/no fees. I’m aware of the fees from Wise’s side.

Or just find the closest ANZ/Westpac/Commonweatlth etc. ?

Cheers

CokemonZ
  #3328820 7-Jan-2025 18:55
Yes, and yes.
any atm that's not a bank will charge 3 to 10 dollars.

I am in Oz right now and horrified at the atm charges.

 
 
 
 

MaxineN
Max
  #3328823 7-Jan-2025 19:02
CokemonZ: Yes, and yes.
any atm that's not a bank will charge 3 to 10 dollars.

I am in Oz right now and horrified at the atm charges.

 

What the FRYING fudge???

 

I just came back from Japan and was sitting at 110 yen (essentially less than a dollar and a half) every time I used my wise card to withdraw cash from an 7-11 ATM.

 

 

 

I wouldn't even withdraw cash at that... just use the card.

 

 




marpada
  #3328825 7-Jan-2025 19:08
Only once two years ago on an ATM-x terminal. ATM fee was AU$ 5, Wise ATM fee $0.64 for a AU$350 withdrawal. BTW ATMs advise you the fee before withdrawing.



marpada
  #3328828 7-Jan-2025 19:16
MaxineN:

 

I wouldn't even withdraw cash at that... just use the card.

 

 

 

 

Card payment is available almost everywhere in AU, but card fees are frequently passed to the customer. The only occasions I've wanted to use cash some street market stalls, or if you want to save on card fees when making a big purchase.

SpartanVXL

  #3328967 8-Jan-2025 07:08
Cool sounds like I find a bank ATM, just need a relatively small withdraw. I’ve used the card before to pay at most places, at least the ‘credit’ fee is usually less than NZ. Was looking at taking cash out at woolworths or coles but it seems only eftpos/debit is allowed.

Japan is a lot easier ;) ever since covid a lot of places accepted cards/contactless and I haven’t needed as much cash. Except suica/pasmo IC not working for digital top-up with foreign Visa cards, hope they’ve fixed that by now.

openmedia
  #3328985 8-Jan-2025 08:42
In the last 5+ trips to OZ I haven't used any Cash. Either credit card for large costs like hotel bills, and Wise card for everything else.




Yoban
  #3329047 8-Jan-2025 11:23
Was looking for answers to this same topic last week and found this at wise online:

 

Withdrawing money from an ATM.
Make 2 withdrawals of up to and including 350 NZD each month for free per account. After that, we’ll charge 1.5 NZD per withdrawal. There’s a 1.75% fee on any amount you withdraw above 350 NZD.

 

Fees vary depending on the country where your card was issued and your country of residence. 

Wise Card Fees: Spend Anywhere in the World



SpartanVXL

  #3329050 8-Jan-2025 11:34
Yoban:

Was looking for answers to this same topic last week and found this at wise online:


Withdrawing money from an ATM.
Make 2 withdrawals of up to and including 350 NZD each month for free per account. After that, we’ll charge 1.5 NZD per withdrawal. There’s a 1.75% fee on any amount you withdraw above 350 NZD.


Fees vary depending on the country where your card was issued and your country of residence. 

Wise Card Fees: Spend Anywhere in the World



Yep thats the fees from Wise’s end, I was after the ATM fees once I’ve set foot there.

cb1

cb1
  #3329081 8-Jan-2025 14:07
In the Wise app, go to card, travel hub, change the country to Australia, click on find an ATM in Australia.




SpartanVXL

  #3329187 8-Jan-2025 16:41
cb1: In the Wise app, go to card, travel hub, change the country to Australia, click on find an ATM in Australia.

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/ec607cc28d3157f0aa7b24de322ad704.jpg


Nice, it has ANZ australia as the lowest. Not sure why it doesn’t come up on google search for their help articles.

nova
  #3329234 8-Jan-2025 17:19
Yoban:

 

Was looking for answers to this same topic last week and found this at wise online:

 

Withdrawing money from an ATM.
Make 2 withdrawals of up to and including 350 NZD each month for free per account. After that, we’ll charge 1.5 NZD per withdrawal. There’s a 1.75% fee on any amount you withdraw above 350 NZD.

 

Fees vary depending on the country where your card was issued and your country of residence. 

Wise Card Fees: Spend Anywhere in the World

 

 

Just be careful, I found the wording of that a little unclear. It is not two free withdrawals of $350 each. It is two free withdrawals, and $1.5 per withdrawal after that. And $350 without commission, and 1.75% charged on the amounts over $350. So if you withdraw two lots of $350, you will pay 1.75% on the second withdrawal.

