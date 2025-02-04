Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Any recommendations on a cheap phone I can quickly pick up in the US so I've got a local number. Given the current political landscape in the US I really want to make sure I can make an emergency call if required.

 

Sadly my current phone,a Nokia G60 5G, has very limited coverage since 3G bands have been removed in the US, and I'm not in a position to replace it at this stage, plus in general the phone more than meets my needs.

 

Years ago you could pick up some very cheap phones with a months worth of service, but it looks like even cheap pre-paid plans are now around USD $30.

 

One Option is a USD$10 flip phone and a $15 plan from Trac Phone providing I can make it to a Walmart store.




What network are you roaming on? T-Mobile still have a GSM network if your (Cough) Android phone does not support VoLTE

 

https://www.t-mobile.com/support/coverage/t-mobile-network-evolution

 

Coverage on the T-Mobile GSM network is set to decrease from September 2024 but there are thousands of inbound roamers who don't have phones with US VoLTE Profiles, so I think its still got another year or two to go.

 

 

 

 

 

 




Phone supports VolTE - Issue is it doesn't support all of the US 4G/5G bands




Have seen the major carriers do a 30 day free trial. Download the app, do an esim?

 

https://www.verizon.com/plans/free-trial/

 

Sadly you can't install the verizon app unless you use the US Google App Store

 

 

 

 




Yeah - I created a US Gmail account and then a us App Store account and have downloaded the app… took about 10mins.

 

Definitely worth it for the $$ saved.

 

Visible (Verizon) has a free esim trial, app works on NON US app stores.





Depending on how long you are in the us for (If its more then 60 days this is relevant)
You might be able to goto a wall mart and pickup a tracfone phone for pretty cheap. Although they require you to pay for at-least 2 months of cell service to unlock them as they are heavily subsided devices.

 

(I would look it up more but they block nz because they are annoying) 

 

This might not be the best option. Although I would look at buying a cheap subsided locked prepaid phone.
Although keep in mind the price of the plans.

