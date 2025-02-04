Any recommendations on a cheap phone I can quickly pick up in the US so I've got a local number. Given the current political landscape in the US I really want to make sure I can make an emergency call if required.

Sadly my current phone,a Nokia G60 5G, has very limited coverage since 3G bands have been removed in the US, and I'm not in a position to replace it at this stage, plus in general the phone more than meets my needs.

Years ago you could pick up some very cheap phones with a months worth of service, but it looks like even cheap pre-paid plans are now around USD $30.

One Option is a USD$10 flip phone and a $15 plan from Trac Phone providing I can make it to a Walmart store.