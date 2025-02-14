Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)US transit situation (Houston IAH/San Fran SFO), plus also AMEX Bonus Airpoints
Jaxson

8045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#318715 14-Feb-2025 09:34
Send private message

Hi all,

Looking for advice on two fronts please:

Flying Air NZ to London, routed via San Fran on the way there (switches Air NZ to BA) and via Houston on the way back (United to Air NZ).
All booked on one Air NZ ticket and with a min 3 hour gap between flights (if all running on time).

After experience and advice re transit process.  Varying reports of needing to collect bags and recheck etc.


Has anyone been through a similar route/process recently?


Know we need the US ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) and UK ETA (Electronic Travel Authority).
The more I look into this I wish I'd paid a bit more and routed via Singapore etc which is way less hassle.
Didn't have that extra though so it's a moot point and one we'll just have to work through.




And side question re AMEX.
When you sign up for this they offer 400 Airpoints if you spend more than $1,500 in the first 3 months.

Does anyone know if they are Status points or just general Airpoints dollars?

From https://www.americanexpress.com/nz/credit-cards/airpoints-cards/airpoints-platinum-card/

 


Get rewarded with 400 bonus Airpoints DollarsTM when you apply online by 26 May 2025, are approved and spend $1,500 on your new Amex Airpoints Platinum Card within the first 3 months. New Amex Card Members only1.

 

     

  1. Bonus & Eligibility. Offer only available to new American Express Card Members who apply online by 26 May 2025, are approved and spend $1,500 on their new Card in the first 3 months from Card approval date. Card Members who currently hold or who have previously held any other Card product offered by American Express International (NZ), Inc in the preceding 18 month period are ineligible for this offer. 400 bonus Air New Zealand Airpoints Dollars will be awarded to the eligible Card Member’s Account 8-10 weeks after the spend criteria has been met. This advertised offer is not applicable or valid in conjunction with any other advertised or promotional offer.

 

 

 

Thank as always.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
jameshammond
33 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3342788 14-Feb-2025 09:39
Send private message

On the AMEX question, they are airpoints.



nova
250 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3342811 14-Feb-2025 10:53
Send private message

For both transits you will almost certainly need to go through immigration, collect bags, go through customs and then drop bags at a transfer desk and then re-screen through security. The exception is if you are coming from somewhere like Vancouver where you go through US customs in Vancouver and essentially get treated as a domestic flight. But London/Auckland are not supported for that.

 

SFO details the process on their website, and Houston will be the same:

 

https://www.flysfo.com/passengers/flight-info/check-in-security#:~:text=Please%20note%20that%20arriving%20international,exit%20and%20re%2Denter%20security.

 

If you have Amex then sign up for the free Priority Pass if you haven't already. The sign on bonus only includes APD and no status points.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79391 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3342815 14-Feb-2025 11:10
Send private message

I think it's clear from the quoted text you get Airpoints Dollars: "Get rewarded with 400 bonus Airpoints Dollars when you apply online by 26 May 2025, are approved and spend $1,500 on your new Amex Airpoints Platinum Card within the first 3 months."

 

Status points aren't the same thing as Airpoints Dollars.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 



Jaxson

8045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3342819 14-Feb-2025 11:14
Send private message

Thanks all, appreciate the feedback.

Considering the ANZ airpoints card to increase status points by 50%.
That will likely contribute more to my quest to maintain a status tier.

Will be travelling with wife and two children 16 and 17 at the time, so lounge access might be touch and go with just the one cardholder?

Mostly concerned about the bag transfer process, so will be reading up on how to achieve that.
Closer to the time will help so we know what gate/terminals we're likely to be talking between.

danielparker
224 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3342820 14-Feb-2025 11:15
Send private message

I did Auckland to Houston a couple of weeks ago with an ESTA. The process of entry was slow, but OK. I guess I was waiting in a line for about an hour to get through immigration. As I hadn't been to USA in about 20 years I was fingerprinted and thumb printed.. asked a series of questions about when I was leaving etc. All 'normal' these days. 

 

I was rescreened again before my connecting domestic flight. My checked luggage was ticketed to my final domestic destination (The tag had Louisville on it (my destination) but also had 'via IAH' on it).. 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79391 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3342835 14-Feb-2025 11:31
Send private message

Jaxson:

 

Will be travelling with wife and two children 16 and 17 at the time, so lounge access might be touch and go with just the one cardholder

 

 

It will depend on how you are travelling. If everyone got business tickets, everyone gets access. Otherwise if you are a Gold level then you can invite one other person. Gold Elite level can invite three other passengers but those are for Air NZ lounges only. 

 

https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/gold-benefits 

 

https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/elite-benefits 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

danielparker
224 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3342836 14-Feb-2025 11:37
Send private message

Jaxson:

 

Will be travelling with wife and two children 16 and 17 at the time, so lounge access might be touch and go with just the one cardholder

 

 

As your Kids are under 18, they also don't count as guests in AirNZ lounges.. So if you are Koru, or Gold, Your wife becomes your guest.. and your Kids get in as well. (I have done this a few times as Koru / Gold)

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79391 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3342837 14-Feb-2025 11:39
Send private message

danielparker:

 

Jaxson:

 

Will be travelling with wife and two children 16 and 17 at the time, so lounge access might be touch and go with just the one cardholder

 

 

As your Kids are under 18, they also don't count as guests in AirNZ lounges.. So if you are Koru, or Gold, Your wife becomes your guest.. and your Kids get in as well. (I have done this a few times as Koru / Gold)

 

 

It is interesting you say this because the links I posted above only have this exception listed on Gold Elite tier. The lounge manager may have made an exception on the day. Also, was it an Air NZ lounge or a Partner/Star Alliance lounge?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

nova
250 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3342840 14-Feb-2025 11:45
Send private message

You can double dip, and have an ANZ card to get the status boost, but actually pay for everything with Amex to get the higher earn rate and additional status points. Or Kiwibank if you want get a higher status point earn rate, but lower rewards.

 

Amex is a bit of a pain, it is accepted at most major stores, but a bit hit and miss elsewhere. So you would want a visa as a backup anyway.

danielparker
224 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3342843 14-Feb-2025 11:52
Send private message

freitasm:

 

It is interesting you say this because the links I posted above only have this exception listed on Gold Elite tier. The lounge manager may have made an exception on the day. Also, was it an Air NZ lounge or a Partner/Star Alliance lounge?

 

 

From here (AirNZ Lounge.. usually Auckland): https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/lounges

 

  • Children: A maximum of three children aged 3 to 17 years (inclusive), may access Air New Zealand Lounges on a complimentary basis, if they are travelling with an Airpoints Elite, Gold, Elite Partner or Koru member, subject to space availability. Children aged two years and under travelling with an Airpoints Elite, Gold, Elite Partner or Koru members, may access Air New Zealand Lounges on a complimentary basis subject to space availability. If you are eligible to use a partner or Star Alliance lounge, children two years and over will count toward your guest allowance. Children must be supervised at all times.

wellygary
8360 posts

Uber Geek


  #3342844 14-Feb-2025 11:56
Send private message

danielparker:

 

Jaxson:

 

Will be travelling with wife and two children 16 and 17 at the time, so lounge access might be touch and go with just the one cardholder

 

 

As your Kids are under 18, they also don't count as guests in AirNZ lounges.. So if you are Koru, or Gold, Your wife becomes your guest.. and your Kids get in as well. (I have done this a few times as Koru / Gold)

 

 

The lounge reciprocity list is here,

 

https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/partner-lounge-directory

 

Looks like you luck out in SFO, but you and your wife should be able to get in at IAH on the way back, -
But the kids are gonna have to slum it- fairly sure AIRNZ's  U18 policy only applies to their own properties.

mortonman
272 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3342882 14-Feb-2025 14:53
Send private message

Download the Mobile Passport Control (MPC) app. It should let you jump the queue when you arrive in the US. 

 

I used it last year at JFK. Was waiting over 30mins without moving much then remembered i had it. Submitted my details and went to another line and straight through. Reckon it saved me at least an hour. 

 

Note: Change of leadership and their view of "foreigners" might have changed this policy by the time you arrive. 

wellygary
8360 posts

Uber Geek


  #3342885 14-Feb-2025 15:18
Send private message

mortonman:

 

Note: Change of leadership and their view of "foreigners" might have changed this policy by the time you arrive. 

 

 

Dunno, they gave Elon a job, and his immigration pathway was "interesting" :)

Jaxson

8045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3342896 14-Feb-2025 16:18
Send private message

mortonman:

 

Download the Mobile Passport Control (MPC) app. It should let you jump the queue when you arrive in the US. 

 

I used it last year at JFK. Was waiting over 30mins without moving much then remembered i had it. Submitted my details and went to another line and straight through. Reckon it saved me at least an hour. 

 

Note: Change of leadership and their view of "foreigners" might have changed this policy by the time you arrive. 

 



Thank you.  Top tip there.

I too am aware of the last line potential implications to all of this as well.

Jaxson

8045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3342897 14-Feb-2025 16:21
Send private message

danielparker:

 

As your Kids are under 18, they also don't count as guests in AirNZ lounges.. So if you are Koru, or Gold, Your wife becomes your guest.. and your Kids get in as well. (I have done this a few times as Koru / Gold)

 



Borderline considering paid Koru (rather than the status game) with the ANZ/AMEX waver of the joining fee and $145 discount.
This one time that might cover the whole family a few times as they're under 18, with AirNZ specifically.

If AMEX was status points I'd be all over that, but that's not the case.

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 