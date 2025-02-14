Hi all,



Looking for advice on two fronts please:



Flying Air NZ to London, routed via San Fran on the way there (switches Air NZ to BA) and via Houston on the way back (United to Air NZ).

All booked on one Air NZ ticket and with a min 3 hour gap between flights (if all running on time).



After experience and advice re transit process. Varying reports of needing to collect bags and recheck etc.





Has anyone been through a similar route/process recently?





Know we need the US ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) and UK ETA (Electronic Travel Authority).

The more I look into this I wish I'd paid a bit more and routed via Singapore etc which is way less hassle.

Didn't have that extra though so it's a moot point and one we'll just have to work through.









And side question re AMEX.

When you sign up for this they offer 400 Airpoints if you spend more than $1,500 in the first 3 months.



Does anyone know if they are Status points or just general Airpoints dollars?



From https://www.americanexpress.com/nz/credit-cards/airpoints-cards/airpoints-platinum-card/



Get rewarded with 400 bonus Airpoints DollarsTM when you apply online by 26 May 2025, are approved and spend $1,500 on your new Amex Airpoints Platinum Card within the first 3 months. New Amex Card Members only1.





Bonus & Eligibility. Offer only available to new American Express Card Members who apply online by 26 May 2025, are approved and spend $1,500 on their new Card in the first 3 months from Card approval date. Card Members who currently hold or who have previously held any other Card product offered by American Express International (NZ), Inc in the preceding 18 month period are ineligible for this offer. 400 bonus Air New Zealand Airpoints Dollars will be awarded to the eligible Card Member’s Account 8-10 weeks after the spend criteria has been met. This advertised offer is not applicable or valid in conjunction with any other advertised or promotional offer.

Thank as always.