I recently came back from a trip to China, doing a transfer at Melbourne to Wellington. The transfer was a bit tight and as I dragged my carryon bag (with 4 wheels) I noticed just hard it was to actually wheel that case across the carpeted floor, with the friction of the carpet. It made me think that I am sure other airports like to use carpet whereas in fact, a hard floor, with a lower coefficient of friction, would certainly make wheeling bags between gates much easier.
Is this an issue other travellers have faced or just me :-)