lchiu7: I recently came back from a trip to China, doing a transfer at Melbourne to Wellington. The transfer was a bit tight and as I dragged my carryon bag (with 4 wheels) I noticed just hard it was to actually wheel that case across the carpeted floor, with the friction of the carpet. It made me think that I am sure other airports like to use carpet whereas in fact, a hard floor, with a lower coefficient of friction, would certainly make wheeling bags between gates much easier. Is this an issue other travellers have faced or just me :-)

I think your memory is playing tricks on you,

MEL has a mix of Hard and soft floors, but the main walkway areas between gates are all hard, while the lesser trafficked gate lounge surrounds are soft (likely carpet tiles)

The only Airport that i've struck that was fully carpeted was Changi, it did make a nice change,

