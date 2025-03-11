Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
floydbloke

#318982 11-Mar-2025 10:43
I found this on Reddit

 

Reddit user SandGlen:

 

I've just made a tool that you can use to check the number of unsold fares (aka loads) on any flight.

 

If you're bidding for an upgrade, it helps to check the remaining availability by fare class before submitting a bid. It works with most carriers, not just Qantas.

 

It's free, but requires you to sign up for an account. The data is pulled live from the GDS, which costs me money.

 

Flight load checker: https://flightseats.io/flight-load-checker

 

 

A free account gives you 5 load searches per month, paid subscriptions for more are available.

 

It does of course require you to give away your email address (seems fair enough as it's not free for the dev to pull the info).

 

It's Qantas centric but I tried it with an AirNZ flight I'm taking next month and it seems to work.

 

 

 

 




Thanks for explaining "plethora".

 

It means a lot.

heavenlywild
  #3352511 11-Mar-2025 10:55
Neat, I like it, simple and easy to use and you can search for all airlines based on my experience.




wellygary
  #3352523 11-Mar-2025 11:19
I could see airlines wanting to restrict the distribution of this info, 

 

They may heavy GDS to include a new T+C that such data is not distributed further 

Senecio
  #3352530 11-Mar-2025 11:57
I'd be surpised if its not already in breach of GDS' T&Cs. If it isn't I'd expect it to be closed pretty quickly.



Nate001
  #3352546 11-Mar-2025 12:51
Not sure how this tool is different from existing websites, like ExpertFlyer?

johno1234
  #3352600 11-Mar-2025 13:27
As Nate001 says - this has been available for ages. The difference with this one is it is freely available. The ExpertFlyer option requires a paid subscription.

 

 

boosacnoodle
  #3352612 11-Mar-2025 14:56
You used to be able to see R class (and the other "limited" Air NZ classes) on myIdTravel but that got taken down some time ago now.

