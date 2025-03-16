kingdragonfly

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
You may find this Youtube interesting. It's about a women starting a new job as a nurse in the USA, in Orlando Florida. Orlando has Walt Disney World.

It's common for an American nurse to work three 12-hour shifts one week, then four 12 hours shifts the next week. Sometimes it's three 12-hour shifts then 4 days off.

Last year 85% of American nurses plan to quit their current hospital job within the next 12 months.

Florida had 213 hospitals, with 100 operating as for-profit institutions. So it's all about getting the most work for the least money.

There are several hospitals in Orlando. This one hospital made 4 billion (that "B" for billion) last year. In this hospital a patient who spent 2 weeks, had a total bill exceeding USD $327,000 / NZD $570,000.

A typical bill in Florida for non-emergency care is about USD $2,800 per day / NZD $4,800 per day. For emergencies care, it's about $8,158 per day, NZ $14,200 per day.

12% of people in Florida have no insurance; they must pay the bill themselves. Even insured Americans commonly pay the first $500, first USD $125 for ambulance.

Florida laws are very anti-union, and also it is illegal to strike. Also giving paid vacation or sick time for any business in Florida is optional. See misleading law name Right to work

Why Veronika Just Quit Before Her First Shift Even Started

This is why I will not support a move towards private health care. Particularly to replace public health care. Nothing stopping someone creating private healthcare hospitals (like we have today with Southern Cross). But I absolutely do not want a US style system. And yes Im happy to pay more tax for it.



Personally I think NZ health system would benefit with more choice in healthcare. A single payer system (look at Taiwan, Japan) with compulsory national health insurance systems operates relatively well and incorporates market efficiencies. There is a perception that more money would solves NZ health woes I believe the issues are more structural as the system lacks incentives. Something even the most well meaning health professionals are impotent to resolve these. Meaning we have burnt out health staff seeking greener pastures. 




