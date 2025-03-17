So I read the stranded astronauts are about to come back to earth thanks to Space X.
How did this guy do something in half a year that other people can't?
The Crew Capsule was a NASA let and funded project.
SpaceX recieved significant technolgy transfer from NASA, and resources from NASA.
This is without considering NASA contribution to the launch vehicle as well.
Key Funding Rounds:
🚀 2010 – SpaceX received $75 million from NASA for early design work.
🚀 2011-2014 – NASA awarded $440 million under Commercial Crew Integrated Capability (CCiCap).
🚀 2014-2020 – NASA gave SpaceX $2.6 billion in a fixed-price contract to develop and certify Crew Dragon for crewed missions.
🚀 Total NASA funding to SpaceX for Crew Dragon: Over $3.1 billion.
On Technology side :
✔ Heat Shield Tech – NASA shared expertise on PICA-X, an improved version of NASA’s own PICA (Phenolic Impregnated Carbon Ablator), used on Mars missions.
✔ Parachute Systems – NASA worked with SpaceX to develop Crew Dragon’s parachutes, which initially failed multiple tests. ( Key point Elon's cost cutting caused problems that NASA had to come in to help after faiures, though there may still be issues with Elon not fully embacing not-invented-here )
✔ Life Support & Environmental Control – NASA engineers helped SpaceX develop CO₂ scrubbers, oxygen supply, and air circulation systems.
✔ Human-Rating Safety Standards – SpaceX had no experience with crewed spacecraft, so NASA guided them through rigorous safety requirements.
Well to a degree Elon had to be saved from CyberTrucking it by NASA.
✔ Parachutes failed → NASA forced a redesign.
✔ Abort system exploded → NASA forced a safer design.
✔ Touchscreens were impractical → NASA required physical buttons.
✔ Rushed schedules ignored safety → NASA slowed things down.
so it's all Nasa then, under a private public partnership.
too much bureaucracy within a govt organization stopping itself from being great?
Remind me. What failure led to the astronauts being stranded in the first place?
Did Boeing receive any funding and expertise from NASA?
“Space is hard” is an apt quote, I believe.
I have long since given up on reports of “He said this”, particularly with respect to people like Musk, who for an intelligent man, says some dumb things that can easily be twisted. I look at the results.
“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996
Batman:
That "guy" did nothing, a bunch of smart engineers do what they do. To be clear also, the Boeing capsule is quite capable of flying as well should they deem it necessary.
Need to read more than one article and keep up with launches.
Russian soyuz have gone up a number of times. Crewed and freight. As has F9 crew and resupply modules in the time since they went up in the starliner. They often dock both at once. Overlapping taxis.
Crew8 mar 4-23 oct 2024 (4ppl)
Extended stay and made it so they could house extra 2
Staliner june 2024
Soyuz sep 11 2024 (4ppl) returns april
Crew9 sep28 24 - mar18 (2 up 4 down)
Crew10 mar 16 - (4)
But all of them were pre planned and you can't normally just boot 2 people off that have spent the last year or so training to get a free seat. Or fill up the station.
To do that, you wait your turn and plan. Which is why they had to wait and not gone until has now come about.
Why do people attribute things to Elon Musk's name when the guy himself had no direct involvement? It gives him far too much credibility when he deserves none.
KiwiSurfer:
Why do people attribute things to Elon Musk's name when the guy himself had no direct involvement? It gives him far too much credibility when he deserves none.
Same way Bill Gates got either praised or crucified for each release of Windows, :)
- the Cult of the CEO is huge in the US, irrespective of their actual on the floor involvement ...
Batman:
It just shows how propaganda in this day and age can fool everyone...we're doomed.
NASA is hailing back to its paperclip roots.
debo:
NASA is hailing back to its paperclip roots.
KiwiSurfer:
Why do people attribute things to Elon Musk's name when the guy himself had no direct involvement? It gives him far too much credibility when he deserves none.
The same reason why people attribute Apples success to Steve Jobs and Microsoft success to Bill Gates. Leadership. Leaders create a vision and a culture for things to happen. They don't need to personally tighten every screw.
