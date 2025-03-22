Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)NZ rental car toll roads - can you pay your own way?
rscole86

4970 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#319103 22-Mar-2025 12:41
Send private message

I've got a rental car with Thrifty and were given the hard sell of prepay tolls being the only option to use NZ toll roads. I politely declined as it was going to cost more than any use of the toll road for our short trip.

 

 

 

Thirty's own website mention it's optional, but make no comment on pre/post pay, other than their own add on, or fee based service (at least $25+toll).

 

Hertz (Thrifty parent company) certainly suggest you can pre/post pay your own way. 

 

 

 

NZTA's website mention users should make sure they use the rental cars preferred method for payment. 

 

 

 

Interested to hear if anyone have used tolls, pre/post payment, and not been chased by the rental firm later on.

Create new topic
wellygary
8274 posts

Uber Geek


  #3356314 22-Mar-2025 13:52
Send private message

Create an account here, and pay/pre pay your trips

 

https://tollingonline.nzta.govt.nz/#/welcome

 

My understanding is that they only chase the registered owner ( in this case the rental car company)  if there is no account to settle what is owed after the grace period for payment. 

 

 

 

 



kiwiharry
1020 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3356316 22-Mar-2025 14:24
Send private message

Pre covid times I used to drive rentals for work regularly. I would pay the toll charge online within a day or two of the trip. Had no issues.

 

I didn't create an account with NZTA. I just treated it like pay as you go.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

scuwp
3880 posts

Uber Geek


  #3356331 22-Mar-2025 17:07
Send private message

If you use a toll road, just go to the NZTA website and pay online within a couple of days, easy peasy.  I would just pay as you go.  




Lazy is such an ugly word, I prefer to call it selective participation

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright