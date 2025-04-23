Wife and I are doing a Europe trip soon and it looks like Wise is the best option for handling money. Just wondering, what’s the best way to have both an individual and joint card given it looks like you can only have one account per user?

Not wanting to start a “you’re married, it’s all joint” discussion. Appreciate all that but we do the modern thing where we maintain our own accounts/savings as well as joint accounts and it works for us. Ideally, we’d like to keep this setup with the trip where we’d have our own cards for our own personal shopping funded from our individual savings, as well as a joint one funded from joint savings which would pay for all the joint things like entry fees, meals, transport etc. Leaving aside the point that it's technically all joint, what's the best way to basically have 3 cards for 2 people? Has anyone managed to organise something similar?

My wife has ID with both her maiden and married names (figured no point paying out for new passport until it needs to be renewed when it had 8 years left on it) so could she open two different Wise accounts with different surnames? Or would they just end up being cancelled given they are the same DOB etc so wouldn’t be difficult to spot it’s the same person. Would it be best to just use a different card for the joint one (Travelex, Revolut etc)? In which case, which is best other than Wise?