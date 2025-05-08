floydbloke

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Uzbekistan Holiday 2025
#319569 8-May-2025 17:37
Just got back from a holiday in Uzbekistan. I started doing a detailed trip report but then ran out of energy.  I thought I’d post some captioned pictures instead and if anyone has anyone questions feel free to ask.

 

 

 

Lay-over in Shanghai on the way there, weather was a bit dull

 

DSC02219[/url">https://flic.kr/p/2r3oJy3]

 

 

 

 

Planes, trains and automobiles.  Flew with AirNZ and China Southern to get there.  Some internal flights with Uzbekistan Airways and the Afrosiyob fast train.  Didn’t get to travel in an old Lada though, but penty of Yandex, their equivalent of Uber.  Cheap as chips, no more than $5 for a 20 minute ride (they run on propane, not petrol) and it’s usually a white Chevrolet like 90% of the cars in Uzbekistan, which are actually a Daewoo (something do with some corrupt deal done a couple of decades ago I believe)

 

[/url">https://flic.kr/p/2r3jmg1][/url]

 

[url=https://flic.kr/p/2r3oL7Z][/url]

 

[url=https://flic.kr/p/2r3oKV1][/url]

 

[url=https://flic.kr/p/2r3qanM][/url]

 

 

 

Plenty of decorative mosques and mausoleums (or is it mausolea) thanks to the history of the Silk Road and the Temur empire

 

[url=https://flic.kr/p/2r3qbNN]

 

[/url">https://flic.kr/p/2r3jp57][/url]

 

[url=https://flic.kr/p/2r3jq6q][/url]

 

[url=https://flic.kr/p/2r3pNi8][/url]

 

[url=https://flic.kr/p/2r3oPx6][/url]

 

 

 

People are friendly

 

[url=https://flic.kr/p/2r3jrcD][/url]

 

[url=https://flic.kr/p/2r3pPm5]

 

 

 

Some examples of brutalist/modernist architecture

 

[/url">https://flic.kr/p/2r3jrRu][/url]

 

[url=https://flic.kr/p/2r3qGaq][/url]

 

[url=https://flic.kr/p/2r3oRZW][/url]

 

[url=https://flic.kr/p/2r3pQsZ]

 

 

 

Some ex-Soviet military hardware, most of it WWII era

 

[/url">https://flic.kr/p/2r3qGQo][/url]

 

[url=https://flic.kr/p/2r3jt1U][/url]

 

[url=https://flic.kr/p/2r3qH5S][/url]

 

[url=https://flic.kr/p/2r3oSZ1]

 

 

 

Ornate Tashkent metro stations

 

[url=https://flic.kr/p/2r3qhYP][/url]

 

[url=https://flic.kr/p/2r3pSgP][/url]

 

[url=https://flic.kr/p/2r3oTUc][/url]

 

[url=https://flic.kr/p/2r3pSx5][/url]




  #3371538 8-May-2025 17:42
Apologies, some of the BBCode hyperlinking has got a bit messed up and if i try to edit it seems to get worse.




  #3371541 8-May-2025 17:54
Amazing experience, I bet. Photos show incredible places.




