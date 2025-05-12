Ok i leave in a few days, i am not a phone person, I somehow completely forgot that i'll need my phone data to work if i am going to use payment apps while out and about.

I m on what was Vodafone prepay, I top up $20 a year because i just use email and am fairly unsociable.

Anyway i looked up roaming charges for data while in China and it $11 a mb, which is rather a lot, the roaming packs also seem pretty small (is 1gb a week enough)

I assume that if I turn off all updates and notifications on my phone, this will mean the only data used will be that for payments?

Also if I turn on wifi calling while in the hotel all texts and calls will be charged at nz rates, should i when doing this turn off mobile data/