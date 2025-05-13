“NZ Verify/Whakatūturu App will initially be used to verify select international mobile drivers’ licences, meaning visitors can rent a car or check in to a hotel with just their phone,” Ms Collins says.

From today, it will be able to verify mobile drivers’ licenses from Queensland, Australia, and the US states of California, New York, Ohio, Georgia, Virginia, Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, Utah, Puerto Rico, Iowa, New Mexico, Hawai’i, Alaska"

Hey, how about giving us poor saps in NZ (who paid for this app) the ability to carry digital copies of our drivers' licenses?

https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/new-verifier-app-signals-step-toward-modern-digital-identity-system