We will be travelling to the UK and USA shortly. I have previously used an Airalo eSIM while in Europe and South/North America. It worked very well. Recently when we were in Australia, I tested a method previously suggested on Geekzone of setting the Skinny SIM to the Spark network in NZ before leaving and disabling the calls, Messages and Mobile data areas in the settings on my Samsung S24. I had Wi-Fi called enabled but as I understand, Spark/Skinny do not allow Wi-Fi calling overseas, we didn't receive any SMS messages while we were away and expected to receive any that were send from a NZ mobile to us while we were away, when we got home and reconnected back to the Skinny network. This didn't happen. There were SMS's sent to us while we were away but we didn't receive them when we got back to NZ. Phoned Skinny but they were less than helpful.



When we go to the UK and USA this time, I want to set it up so we can receive SMS messages but use the Airalo eSIM for data. Is it as simple as connecting the new Airalo eSIM and enabling it for data and for the Skinny SIM, disabling Call and Mobile data, leaving messages on for the Skinny SIM and disabling data switching? Or is there something else that I need to do? I take it that receiving SMS messages overseas on the Skinny network is free? I don't want to take out the Skinny Overseas roaming plans - we are away for some time.