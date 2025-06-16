Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Travel (planes, train, cruise)Thoughts around charging a rented EV in Australia?
#319947 16-Jun-2025 17:04
I've got a work trip to Sydney in a few months and might take the opportunity to visit some favourite rellies in Canberra, which I try and do every other year.  The last time I did this trip it was in a Tesla, which was a decent comfort upgrade on the 3 hour journey compared with the MG ZS rented in the trip before.  There were two Tesla Superchargers at different motorway service centres and I was able to top up surprisingly quickly on the way at one of these when 3/4 of the way into the journey down.

 

Before leaving Canberra, a little shopping with the older rellies was planned and we stopped at Ikea.  There was a ChargeFox charging station there so I thought to just top up while there and eliminate the need to stop on the way back to Sydney.  How wrong I was!  While the numbers in my head are from vague memory, I had around 50% charge and once I found a ChargeFox charger that was actually working, it was going to take something like 10 hours to top up the Tesla from 50 to 100% using their DC charger cable.  After 90 minutes, I gave up on that as a bad joke and stopped at a Tesla Supercharger on the trip back to Sydney.  From memory it took half an hour to go from around 25% charge to 100%, and I was very impressed with this charging speed.  The Tesla chargers seemed to bill the charge back to the rental car company and they just put the costs onto my credit card, so it was also zero hassle.

 

This time around I'm interested in trying a different EV, with the Cupra Born and the Kia EV6 being likely options.  Can anyone with a bit more EV and charging experience tell me that's a horrible idea?  I don't mind waiting an hour for charging, but any more than that would probably kill the buzz of trying out a new EV.  The distance is just under 300km each way, and it's all motorway driving.




  #3384819 16-Jun-2025 18:10
Doesn’t really help you but I can’t wait to get into the 2025 Tesla Model Y Performance with FSD (Supervised) that we’re renting for our road trip coming up in Canada next month.  😁

 

Did lots of research and the Tesla supercharger locations just can’t be beat. 
We’ll be doing about 2500km so will need to do a bit of charging. 
All charging sessions will be billed to us at the end of the rental period. 
A few of the places we’re staying at actually have the Tesla Superchargers in their car park, or just near by. 




