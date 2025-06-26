Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Travel (planes, train, cruise)Anyone have a contact number for 1Cover travel insurance??
duckDecoy

#320015 26-Jun-2025 11:41
We are having some problems getting a medical bill paid by our travel insurance company 1Cover and would like to ring them directly as they have stopped replying to our emails and we are starting to get seriously hounded by a medical hospital in USA for payment.

 

Their website doesn't seem to have anything other than an emergency number, and claims to have an online chat but I cannot find it anywhere.  Does anyone know of a way to contact them other than messaging/emailing them?   They used to reply to our emails but haven't done so lately.

Rickles
  #3387171 26-Jun-2025 11:49
Their CHAT feature appears when I accessed their web site .... yellow rectangle at bottom-right of page.

 

 



Asteros
  #3387173 26-Jun-2025 11:54
I would call the Emergency number and if they won't help then ask to be transferred. You could also call the Emergency Au direct dial (+) 61 2 8776 3010

 

The FAQ states to call the Emergency number if:

 

You are receiving medical treatment in the United State of America (regardless of the cost).

 

 

duckDecoy

  #3387175 26-Jun-2025 11:59
Rickles:

 

Their CHAT feature appears when I accessed their web site .... yellow rectangle at bottom-right of page.

 



 

FFS - it does NOT show up on my firefox browser, but does on MS Edge!  Thanks!   Lets see how we go with that.



Eva888
  #3387215 26-Jun-2025 15:44
@duckDecoy Do share your claim experience with us. It’s always good to hear what an insurance company is like for comparison in an emergency and when claiming. 

timmmay
  #3387216 26-Jun-2025 16:00
@Eva888 Southern Cross has been good for claims for us. We had a small claim once for a doctors visit while in Thailand. We had a larger claim a few years back when our flight back from Fiji was delayed due to a hurricane. They covered the extra hotel time, the flight replacement, transfers, the cost of a couple of things we couldn't use in NZ I think like child care, can't remember the cost but maybe $3K or $4K. Zero problems, easy to contact, easy to claim.

Eva888
  #3387293 26-Jun-2025 19:29
Good to know. I had a quote from Southern Cross a year ago that was a few hundred more than Cover More so I went with the latter. Maybe it’s worth the extra cost then if they come to the party with not much drama.

 

You hear horror stories of insurance refusing cover because you forgot to tell them you had a dizzy spell and ingrown toenail ten years ago that you omitted to tell them. 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3387318 26-Jun-2025 21:10
Some years ago, Mrs Code badly broke her wrist when she slipped on ice in Canada. She had 23 hours in hospital, an x-ray, a cast, simple pain relief medication and the hospital bill was over NZD12,000.

 

We had travel insurance with Southern Cross and they decided that we should return to NZ for her to have the necessary surgery - metal plate and screws etc - back in Auckland. SC covered the short-notice flight home (which they arranged for us) and all the Canadian medical bills including misc pharmacy prescription costs. The surgery was done within the NZ public health service.

 

SC were absolutely brilliant to deal with.




