We are having some problems getting a medical bill paid by our travel insurance company 1Cover and would like to ring them directly as they have stopped replying to our emails and we are starting to get seriously hounded by a medical hospital in USA for payment.

Their website doesn't seem to have anything other than an emergency number, and claims to have an online chat but I cannot find it anywhere. Does anyone know of a way to contact them other than messaging/emailing them? They used to reply to our emails but haven't done so lately.